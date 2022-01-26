Renowned Landscape Architect Ben Page Launches New Venture

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nashville-based landscape architect Ben Page announced today the launch of his new venture – Page Landscape. With 40-plus years of experience in award-winning landscape design, Page continues his lifelong dedication to engage in the most intense version of landscape architecture and create environments that are thoughtful, intentional and timeless.

Page’s career has been defined by creating breathtaking landscapes that engage the senses and evoke an emotional experience for those who live with or interact within his designs.

Page’s lifetime of achievement includes locally and nationally significant projects that are richly detailed and often incorporate a deep combination of historical influences interpreted for the 21st century. He has been published nationally and featured on HGTV, and has received numerous awards, including the Arthur Ross Award for Landscape Design/Gardening, and was the second-place recipient of the Reader’s Choice 2018 Landscape Architect award.

Page Landscape will specialize in landscape architecture, land planning and urban design for residential, community and institutional clients. The company will provide Page’s highly valued customer service, developing strong relationships with clients throughout each project. The shared passion and collaboration with each client are the key to achieving a unified vision that is full of meaning and integrity.

“I’m entering this next chapter of my career full of hope and excitement,” Page said. “It’s an opportunity to build a dynamic business model in an inclusive, supportive environment to collaboratively work as a team with other architects, engineers, interior designers and owners.”

To learn more about Page Landscape or how to contact Page and his team, please visit www.page-landscape.com.