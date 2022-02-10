Omicron and Travel: Travelner Advises How to Find the Best Online Travel Insurance

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The pandemic in general, and the outbreak of Omicron recently, have created a much broader awareness of travel insurance. “What happens if I get Covid during travel?” is for sure the most frequently asked question by travelers worldwide. The answer is in fact, very simple: “Insurance".

Many travel insurance companies are now offering travel insurance packages that include the medical coverages of Covid-19. But would it benefit travelers in light of the new Omicron variant or any variant that may potentially appear? And how to find the best online travel insurance amongst so many options out there? Follow these top tips recommended by Travelner experts - a top-class travel agency - to get travel insurance online that can fully protect you and your loved ones when traveling abroad.

Find a credible provider to get travel insurance online

It is indisputably essential to check your insurance provider’s credibility before processing any further transaction since it will directly affect your benefits. “The best way to thoroughly examine your insurance provider is by looking at their state licensing, claims process, and complaints. And don’t be afraid to ask the provider about how they handle claims and how they arrive at a claim award ", said Tyler Wong of Travelner. These questions will help you choose which insurance company can support you to get travel insurance online and assist you in the event of an emergency.

Don’t forget to check your provider’s terms and conditions to make sure that the procedure is transparent and trustworthy. An insurance company’s financial strength is a valid proof of its ability to secure your benefits in case of any incidents. Travelner is proud to be a strategic partner with Trawick Insurance - recommended by Forbes as one of the best online travel insurance companies so that we can ensure travelers can fully experience their holidays when traveling with us.

Compare plans, prices, and benefits of cheap online travel insurance packages

Although most travel insurance packages do include Covid-19 medical expenses, some of them might not. Therefore, Travelner experts suggest travelers should read the policies carefully and look out for those that exclude pandemics. Travelner is currently providing a travel insurance package that covers medical expenses for COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, and any mutation or variation of SARS-CoV-2.

Most travel insurance plans with medical benefits now treat Covid like any other illness. So when comparing prices to find the best online travel insurance, make sure that you are considering packages with the same plans and benefits. Keep in mind that cheap online travel insurance doesn’t mean it is the best option for your trip abroad. Moreover, note that to make a claim, you must have had travel insurance before becoming ill since insurance is designed for unforeseen issues.

Check on the claims process of the travel insurance provider

People often overlook the importance of claims process transparency, while in fact, it is one of the determining factors to distinguish between an ordinary and the best online travel insurance company. An ideal claims process should be transparent and fully guided so that you should know who and how to contact to make an insurance claim.

With Travelner’s insurance, travelers can rest assured that the claim procedure is clearly instructed and all claim forms can be found easily on the Travelner website. No more tedious process to get your family and yourself fully protected from the pandemic when traveling abroad with our insurance package.