SiteLogic Launches Digital Marketing Certification Courses Which Feature More Learning by Doing, Less Watching Video

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matt Bailey, the founder of SiteLogic, today announced the launch of a series of Digital Marketing Certification Courses which feature more learning by doing and less watching video. Bailey says, “I don't believe that we learn the most by watching hours of videos. More video time does not create better learning or understanding.” He adds, “You'll apply your learning through research assignments, real-life scenarios, application, and presentations.”

Michael Stebbins, the Chairman and President of OMCP, an industry association that maintains the competency and exam standards for online marketing in coordination with industry leaders, says, “Students who have completed Matt’s OMCA Preparatory Course on LinkedIn are earning an 87.32% pass rate on the OMCA exam. This is among the highest we've seen in the industry.”

What is OMCA certification?

A passing score on the OMCA exam is required for certification. The OMCA certification is a worldwide standard for digital marketing that verifies the skills, education, and experience necessary to drive digital marketing initiatives. Thousands of leading companies prefer to hire managers and professionals with OMCA credentials.

Is OMCA certification worth it?

Individuals who earn the OMCA certification:

Stand out to employers and clients as having verified digital marketing skills, education, and experience.

Earn between 16-26% more than non-certified digital marketers.

Operate more effectively as a marketing professional, sharing common language and generally accepted practices across multiple disciplines.

Teams that hire and train to OMCA digital marketing standards lead the industry in marketing performance. For example, brands that Bailey has worked with include: Apple Vacations, Eaton, P&G, Disney, Experian, and Gerber Life Insurance Company.

How to get digital marketing certification

SiteLogic’s primary course, Digital Marketing: Core Skills (OMCA certification), prepares individuals and teams for the OMCA exam, which tests the core competency skills in six areas of Digital Marketing:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO),

Paid Search (PPC),

Social Media Marketing,

Content Marketing,

Email Marketing, and

Digital Analytics.

This 36-hour course is comprised of 75 lessons and costs $2,950. For more information, visit SiteLogic Digital Marketing Training.

About Matt Bailey, founder of SiteLogic

Matt brings marketing know-how along with extensive B2B and B2C Sales experience. His training merges sales and marketing goals to produce a more dynamic, efficient and accountable strategy.

He says, “I develop training content and incredible educational experiences for the world's biggest brands. I'm opening up my training courses for individuals and businesses to access the same high-quality content, on their schedule. My goal is to develop successful, confident, and creative marketers. I want to prepare you for the challenges that every digital marketer faces when pressured to produce results.”

Since 1998, Matt has presented at thousands of companies, conferences and workshops. He is one of the highest-rated presenters world-wide for his ability to communicate complex information in a practical humorous way.

He has authored:

Internet Marketing: An Hour a Day , 2011

, 2011 Wired to be Wowed , 2014

, 2014 Teach New Dogs Old Tricks, 2017

When he is not training, Matt resides in a quite rural area of Ohio with his wife of 20+ years and four daughters. He is a beekeeper and enjoys reading with a good cup of coffee.