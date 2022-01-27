Kinetic Raises $100,000 to Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic announced a $100,000 donation to support the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The money will support finding a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. This is the second year that Kinetic has helped raise funds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Through December 31, 2021, Kinetic pledged to donate $5 for every new residential customer activation, up to $75,000, to benefit St. Jude as part of the Kinetic 4 Kids program. Additionally, Kinetic Business donated another $25,000 to St. Jude in recognition of business customers who contribute generously to their communities during the holiday season.

“ Communities across our 18-state footprint count on Kinetic for fast, reliable internet but they can also count on us for local support when it matters most,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic. “ Supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is important to our teams and customers. For the second year in a row, we are humbled to be able to help St. Jude kids and their families.”

Kinetic’s partnership is to build awareness and raise funds to support vital research and treatment. Because of generous supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened over 50 years ago. Cancer doesn’t stop, and neither will St. Jude.

To learn more, visit stjude.org or GoKinetic.com.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.