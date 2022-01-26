Saint-Gobain North America and Partners Present Keys for Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities Home

Pictured from left to right: Jean Angus, CEO Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, Brad Tyson, Marjorie Tyson, Cadence Tyson, Nora Tyson, Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America, Beth Lechner, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of East Central Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint-Gobain North America co-hosted a dedication ceremony for its Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities home, alongside program partners the Tyson family, Charis Homes and Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio.

“We believe that everyone should have access to safe, sustainable, affordable housing, and it warms our hearts to see the Tysons move into their new home,” said Mark Rayfield, CEO of Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed. “Our company’s purpose is to make the world a better home, and we’re thrilled to see our Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program make a tangible impact, starting with this home for the Tysons.”

The event included:

A key ceremony with Marjorie and Bradley Tyson, who will purchase the home with an affordable 0% interest mortgage through Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio and monitor their experience living there, including its energy performance

A tour of the unique home, which was built by Charis Homes with industry-leading sustainable solutions from SGNA, as well as universal design features

A welcome to the neighborhood from Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula

A house blessing by Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio

“This home is such a blessing for my family,” said Bradley Tyson. “We’ve always dreamed of being homeowners and now that dream has come to life—we have an efficient, sustainable and affordable place to call our own. This will be our forever home and we couldn’t be more thankful.”

The Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program kicked off in August 2021 to bring more sustainable construction to neighborhoods across North America. Charis Homes, a U.S. Department of Energy, Zero Energy Ready Home Partner, built the home. They are the first builder in Ohio to meet and exceed the U.S. Department of Energy Guidelines for excellence and quality, in 2015. In addition, they earned five annual U.S. Housing Innovation awards and one grand prize award in 2019.

“In the construction industry, it can be hard to come by sustainable trade expertise and suppliers,” said Glenna Wilson, president of Charis Homes. “Today’s dedication proves that we can make it happen—and for more families. With the right solutions from SGNA and CertainTeed, we’ve built a zero energy ready home from the ground up.”

Saint-Gobain North America partnered with affordable housing expert Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio to identify the Tysons, a family who will greatly benefit from the features of this unique home. The home will be affordable for Bradley and Marjorie with a 0% interest mortgage through Habitat, and the construction of the home will provide lower energy costs and increased wellbeing for the Tysons and their two children.

“When Bradley and Marjorie hold the keys that unlock this home, they also hold the keys that unlock doors of opportunity for themselves and their daughters,” said Beth Lechner, executive director of Habitat. “Today we celebrate dreams of homeownership, milestones in housing affordability and sustainability, and partnerships that make a lasting impact and point us all toward a more promising future.”

To learn more and see updates about the partnership, please visit SustainingFuturesRaisingCommunities.com and social media using the hashtag #SustainingFuturesRaisingCommunities.

