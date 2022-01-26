Spiff Named Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud New Partner of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiff, a leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced that it was named the NetSuite SuiteCloud New Partner of the Year at SuiteWorld 2021. Sales Commission by Spiff, which achieved ‘Built for NetSuite’ status in 2021, enables enterprise financial teams to manage variable compensation with efficiency and transparency that has been lacking in the industry.

“Inaccuracies in commission statements create distrust between sales and finance teams, and to address this challenge Spiff is making the process more efficient and transparent,” said Jeron Paul, CEO and co-founder, Spiff. “This recognition rewards our commitment to the NetSuite ecosystem and its finance customers, and signifies the popularity of our SuiteApp. Spiff for NetSuite alleviates hours of manual work and frees finance users to focus on other aspects of the company’s financial health.”

Spiff for NetSuite moves finance and sales teams away from manual spreadsheets and provides one integrated solution to automate commissions. By leveraging NetSuite data in Spiff, organizations can eliminate manual tasks and automatically make commission payments. The result is seamless operations that provide sales teams full visibility into the commissions process, while alleviating major headaches for enterprise finance teams.

“Sales Commission by Spiff has been a strategic new partner that is helping our customers master the arduous world of sales commissions,” said Guido Haarmans, VP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “Spiff has demonstrated its understanding of the NetSuite ecosystem and we’re looking forward to building on the company’s early success.”

About SuiteCloud

The Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml.

About Spiff

Spiff is a new class of software that creates trust across the organization by delivering real-time automation of commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. With a combination of an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. Spiff’s sales compensation platform enables finance and sales operations teams to self-manage complex incentive compensation plans and provides transparency for sales teams.

