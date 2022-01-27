Ostentus Therapeutics, Inc., and City of Hope to Initiate Studies of Novel OST Natural Products for Treatment of Leukemia and Other Cancers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ostentus Therapeutics, Inc., has entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer treatment and research organization and a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, to conduct preclinical research on OST compounds, which could be used as future therapies for leukemia and other cancers.

OST compounds are natural products derived from plants native of tropical and subtropical America, which have been used in alternative and traditional medicine. At City of Hope, these compounds will undergo rigorous pharmacologic and toxicologic testing at specialized laboratories. The compounds’ active principles will be investigated individually and in combination to identify their mechanisms of action and anticancer activity.

Guido Marcucci, M.D., director of City of Hope’s Gehr Family Center for Leukemia Research, Chair of the Department of Hematologic Malignancies Translational Science and Chief of its Division of Leukemia Research, will lead the research, which is expected to culminate into a first-in-human clinical trial.

“Ostentus is honored to work with City of Hope and Dr. Marcucci on this exciting new phase in the journey of bringing OST proprietary compounds to the market as a potential anti-cancer therapy,” said Elisabetta Graff, Ostentus President and Chief Financial Officer.

“We look forward to working with Ostentus on this exciting preclinical project and the potential application of the OST natural products to our personalized therapeutic approaches for cancer and leukemia patients,” Dr. Marcucci added.

About Ostentus Therapeutics

Ostentus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company investigating the activity, efficacy and safety of novel natural compounds in the treatment of different types of cancer and leukemia through rigorous pharmacological testing.

https://www.ostentustherapeutics.com/