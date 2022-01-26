Westmount Realty Capital Recapitalizes 6.1 Million Square-Foot Industrial Portfolio in Chicago and Milwaukee

Westmount Realty Capital and Ares Management Corporation recapitalized and acquired an institutional-quality portfolio of logistics, bulk distribution, and last-mile industrial properties totaling 6.1 million square feet located in established industrial submarkets of Chicago and Milwaukee. Pictured is one of the industrial properties that is a part of the 51-asset industrial portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Westmount Realty Capital and Ares Management Corporation recapitalized and acquired an institutional-quality portfolio of logistics, bulk distribution, and last-mile industrial properties totaling 6.1 million square feet located in established industrial submarkets of Chicago and Milwaukee. Pictured is one of the industrial properties that is a part of the 51-asset industrial portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHICAGO & MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westmount Realty Capital, a privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company announced today that it is partnering with a fund managed by the Real Estate Group of Ares Management Corporation, a leading global alternative investment manager, to recapitalize a 51-asset industrial portfolio totaling 6.1 million square feet located in established industrial submarkets of Chicago and Milwaukee. Westmount and Ares acquired the institutional-quality portfolio of logistics, bulk distribution, and last-mile industrial properties from a Partners Group Westmount joint venture.

The portfolio consists of primarily infill, multi-tenant light industrial properties that provide enduring functionality and long-term leasing optionality. The majority of the portfolio is located in the Chicago MSA, and the largest cluster of assets is proximate to O’Hare International Airport. The portfolio is currently 98.8% leased to a roster of 123 national and regional tenants with an attractive lease rollover profile. The top 10 tenants in the portfolio account for 42.5% of the total leased area with no single tenant accounting for more than 9.9% of the portfolio.

“This is a monumental day for us, and it speaks to Westmount’s tenacious approach to asset management and value-add investment strategy,” said Cliff Booth, Westmount’s founder and chairman. “Westmount has been active in the industrial market for more than 35 years, and that knowledge helped us gather this collection of institutional-quality industrial properties. We are pleased to recapitalize and reinvest in this portfolio and look forward to working with our new partner Ares as we continue to drive further value across this portfolio.”

Driven by a highly connected rail and highway system, Chicago is an international trade hub for the Midwest, as well as a critical market for distribution networks. Its highway system serves 9.5 million residents, and 30% of all U.S. freight originates or passes through Chicago. The city also continues to rank as a top 5 market for net absorption of industrial space nationally.

“The attributes of the properties within the portfolio — size, design and location — are difficult and expensive for industrial developers to replicate, further driving increased occupancies and rent growth trajectory,” said Brant Brown, Westmount’s president and COO. “The combination of strong tenant demand, coupled with limited new supply of infill industrial product, is expected continue to drive rent growth throughout the portfolio in the coming years.”

Michael Caprile with CBRE and Josh McArtor with Eastdil handled the transaction on behalf of the seller.

About Westmount Realty Capital

Westmount Realty Capital, LLC is a time-tested, privately held, Dallas-based commercial real estate company that has achieved exceptional performance, with a core team in place, for more than 35 years. Westmount is seen as an innovator and leading-edge company in the industry and is a relationship-driven trusted operating partner of numerous U.S. and foreign institutional and private capital sources. The company is active within the U.S., specializing in value add and opportunistic investments, and has navigated successfully through multiple market cycles. For additional information, contact www.westmountrc.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2021, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $282 billion of assets under management, with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 150 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With over USD 119 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.