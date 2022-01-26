Leading Fashion Trade Events to Return to Las Vegas, Driving Discovery, Innovation, and New Business Opportunities for Fashion Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global fashion industry connector, Informa Markets Fashion, organizer of MAGIC Las Vegas, PROJECT Las Vegas, and SOURCING at MAGIC announces the full agenda return of its February 14-16, 2022 events at the Las Vegas Convention Center (SOURCING at MAGIC opens on February 13, 2022) to service the entire fashion ecosystem - from women’s, men’s, trend, young contemporary, and contemporary market segments, to the fashion sourcing and supply chain.

Providing a comprehensive selection of immediates, seasonal products, and cutting-edge sourcing and supply chain solutions, joined by a full lineup of educational panels, onsite activations, and complimentary daily event perks, the three co-located events will support continued business growth, innovation, and connectivity during a critical early 2022 fashion buying season.

“We’ve got an incredible mix of top-tier new and returning brands and exhibitors showing across the three co-located events, in addition to buyers from the US and abroad confirming their registration daily,” says Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion. “The momentum is building for an exciting early 2022 return for the industry in Las Vegas.”

Kicking off the opening of the three co-located events on Monday, February 14, 2022, as keynote speakers, are award-winning journalist, New York Times best-selling author, producer, and television host, Elaine Welteroth, who appears as a judge on Bravo’s “Project Runway” and co-hosted “The Talk” on CBS, and 2021’s CFDA Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, Dapper Dan, for a truly iconic fashion conversation covering topics such as the evolution of fashion, the fusion of wholesale and digital, and the place for influencers today. Capping off the opening day excitement, the co-located events’ highly anticipated Opening Night Party will feature a special live performance by Grammy Award-winning and internationally renowned “It Girl” duo, Salt-N-Pepa, at the West Hall Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

Additional daily happenings, activations, and event-exclusive education sessions planned are as follows:

MAGIC Las Vegas – February 14 – 16, 2022

MAGIC Las Vegas, the industry’s leading force in bringing together the largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories brands, will feature an exciting assortment of new and returning brands at this season’s event. Notable brands across women’s, children and men’s categories of trend, young contemporary, sportswear, footwear, and accessories, include Articles of Society, ASTR the Label, Adelyn Rae, en saison, Elan, Lucy Paris, Love is Project, Mixologie, BANDITS, Sahira Jewelry, The Lemon Collection, DIFF Eyewear, Everina, Freyrs, Uggs Cold Weather Accessories, Mizumi Couture, LCR Black Edition, Mantoni, T.R. Premium, Tiglio, Giovanni Tessi, Prestige Original, Urgent Gear, and H3. In addition, attendees can discover new and emerging brands in all categories, including beauty, with notables such as Jackson Rowe, theNOW, Wasabi + Mint, Pretty Garbage, Hey Babe, MOVU Sportswear, Daze Denim, Tailor Vintage, Knititude, and Liliana Meza. As part of Informa Markets Fashion’s ongoing initiative to amplify minority-owned brands lead by women, Black, Asian, Pacific Islander, Hispanic, Veteran, members of LGBTQIA community, and more, these brands will be identified to retailers with prominently displayed in-booth signage and highlighting within the MAGIC digital event planner – available on desktop and mobile - providing buyers with greater ease of discovery as they expand inventory mix and deliver on new consumer interests.

Bringing together top tier retail buyers from around the world, expected notable domestic and international retailers registered to attend the event includes buyers from ASOS, Apricot Lane, Buckle, Dillard’s, Dry Goods, Athletes Foot, DTLR, Forever 21, Free People, Marshall Retail Group, Macy’s, Lulus, Red Dress, Ross Stores, Urban Outfitters UK, M Fredric, Mainstream Boutique, South Moon Under, J Lawrence For Men, Mr. Sid, Milton’s, Mr. Shop, Sam Malouf, and Zappos.

Over the three-day event, MAGIC Las Vegas’ education stage, The MAGIC Social House Powered by The McCord List, will return for a full lineup of engaging, expert-led discussions featuring prominent fashion industry voices. World-renowned celebrity entrepreneur, TV show creator/host, and author Rachel McCord from The McCord List will be moderating panel discussions with various experts to include ET and E! correspondent and celebrity hairstylist, Laura Rugetti, international model, actress, and philanthropist, Joy Corrigan, and jewelry fashion designer, Jared Lehr, where they will discuss social media growth strategies. Wendy Bendoni, Professor and Fashion Marketing Chair at the School of Business at Woodbury University, and Kelly Helfman, Informa Markets Fashion President, will highlight the top trends young contemporary fashionistas are wearing, and where to buy. And actress and The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, Melissa Gorga, will bring a special Monday afternoon motivational discussion. Additional notable topics and speakers include Founder and CEO Ashley Alderson from The Boutique Hub discussing the latest trends in live selling, social retail, and real-time engagement strategies for retailers; and trend forecaster Jessica Richards will discuss maximalist styling, consumer optimism and new behaviors, along with top concepts, palettes, and must-have items to shop for at the show.

Outside of bustling activity within the show floor and onstage, MAGIC Las Vegas’ February 2022 edition will also feature unique activations and complimentary perks aimed to inspire, rejuvenate, and refresh guests throughout the day. Attendees can discover an accessories trend display, which celebrates a season of optimism and joy through vibrant color pairings and maximalist accessory styling; complimentary 15-minute Watercolor Custom Portraits at the MAGIC Coffee House, a spa-inspired show floor getaway for hair and makeup touch-ups at the ReTreat Yourself Lounge, Valentine’s Day-themed custom totes by Love is Project, and free MAGIC branded facemasks available for all guests to grab before heading into the show, plus so much more.

PROJECT Las Vegas – February 14 – 16, 2022

Driven by a market-led and customer-focused perspective, PROJECT Las Vegas February 2022 edition will feature a mix of contemporary men’s and women’s brands, with highlighted categories such as sportswear, streetwear, denim, contemporary collections, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, resort and swimwear, footwear, and accessories, in addition to beauty and grooming. Notable returning brands featured at the February edition include 7 for All Mankind, Barbour, Polo Ralph Lauren, Super Dry, Calvin Klein, Mavi, Nautica, Pendleton, Psycho Bunny, Alpha Industries, Scotch & Soda, Honor The Gift, 34 Heritage, Taft, Dead. Than. Cool., Tiger of Sweden, Akoo, Bailey 44, ban.do, Bella Dahl, Free People, Morrison Denim, Splendid, Z Supply, Kinross, HiSo, Johnny Was, Lanhtropy, Gigi Pip, Jeffrey Campbell, Johnston & Murphy, Joie Footwear, Gola, Marc Fisher, Kenneth Cole, and Steve Madden. Newcomers to the February edition include Avocado Athleisure, We The Free, Year of Ours, Berenice, Nema, Intentionally Blank, P448, Shoe the Bear, Woden, Pas De Mer, Berenice, Only The Blind, SMKFLWR, Karhu, and Frye.

Bringing forward more significant diversity initiatives to support emerging talent, the event will highlight a new lineup of contemporary brands as part of the Informa Markets Fashion for Change (IMFC) Incubator Program. First launched in 2020, the program supports Informa Markets Fashion’s mission to foster allyship, inclusion, and equality within the fashion community. The new lineup of Incubator program participating brands - which will be identified to retailers by show floor decals and within digital carousels located within the education stage – will be announced shortly. The representation of new design talent available at PROJECT Las Vegas provides brands greater visibility in the contemporary market and gives retailers more opportunity to discover new products and add to their inventory assortment, something retailers – and consumers - are always looking for.

Joining these brands, many high-caliber retailers are expected to shop the event. Key registered retailers include buyers from American Rag, Halls, LIKELIHOOD, Nordstrom, Abersons, Hemline, BHLDN, Four Seasons Resorts, La Maison Simon’s, Free People, Sneakertown, Stag Provisions, Hatchet Supply, Lapstone & Hammer, Alumni, Proper, Dillard’s, Lord & Taylor, South Moon Under, Macy’s, The Canyon, W Hotels, Tuni, Tootsies, Von Maur and Zappos.

Outside of transactions on the show floor, PROJECT Las Vegas will hold a variety of educational seminars over the three-day event at the NOW Forum education stage, which will feature influential partners and notable industry thought leaders such as Highsnobiety, Business of Fashion, WGSN, and Blamo!. Attendees can hear from industry experts such as Thom Bettridge, Editor-In-Chief of Highsnobiety where he will discuss streetwear and how the luxury industry is being reinvented by youth culture; Rahul Malik, MD, North America & Head of New Business at Business of Fashion will present perspectives on the metaverse and how to navigate and participate in this rapidly evolving space; Jeremy Kirkland, host of Blamo! will be joined by Josh Peskowitz, Operating Partner at Untitled Group for an intimate conversation discussing business growth opportunities utilizing the power of brand storytelling; and Warren Satchell, WGSN Mindset Consultant Director, will present top fashion trends in 2022, in addition to so much more.

Bringing the full event experience that PROJECT is known for, the February 2022 edition will also feature unique activations, networking opportunities, and complimentary perks available for guests throughout the three days. At the PROJECT Lounge, guests can enjoy complimentary Valentine’s Day’s themed manicures, happy hours, and event-exclusive Valentine's Day candy bars. Available at the NOW Forum Lounge, complimentary happy hour and “lite bites” will accompany the powerhouse lineup of education sessions. Finally, PROJECT has teamed up with Inimigo to provide this season’s PROJECT show swag bags, available to attending retailers and while supplies last.

Back by popular demand, the PROJECT Party will also return on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 to the Omnia, featuring celebrated headliner, Tyga. Doors open at 10:30 PM.

SOURCING at MAGIC Las Vegas – February 13 – 16, 2022

Since the success of its debut hybrid format in 2021, SOURCING at MAGIC returns on February 13-16, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Running in tandem, SOURCING at MAGIC Online will open on February 1 and run through April 1, 2022.

SOURCING at MAGIC’s early 2022 events will provide access to new and innovative supply chain solutions, sustainable resources, cutting-edge fashion technology focused on retail solutions, networking, and extended visibility into the industry’s most critical global issues.

In its second season as a hybrid event, SOURCING at MAGIC February 2022 edition will offer both physical and digital shopping and showcasing opportunities, featuring exhibitors from well-known and new interest regions for apparel and footwear manufacturing, textiles, and supply chain solutions. In addition to physical booth space and digital representation within SOURCING at MAGIC Online, suppliers who are unable to attend the event in-person will be able to showcase physical samples within a dedicated shared space on the event floor in Las Vegas, with an opportunity for buyers to connect with the supplier via video conferencing directly. First introduced at the August 2021 edition, this hybrid approach of physical sampling combined with digital connection not only helps to bridge globalized commerce and connections but also supports continued market presence despite ongoing international travel disruptions, allowing suppliers inventive new ways to engage with the onsite community in a productive manner.

SOURCING at MAGIC will also host a variety of speaking and educational sessions at the SOURCING Education Hub featuring sourcing and supply-chain experts and influential partners, such as Sourcing Journal, CFA, Fashion for Profit, WGSN, and Hey Social Good, . Of note, attendees can hear from Edward Hertzman from The Sourcing Journal, Helen Palmer, WGSN Head of Materials, Knits and Textiles; Bryan Riviere, SVP of Sourcing & Product Development at Macy’s; Geoff Stafford, Sourcing Strategy Manager at Stitch Fix; Frances Harder, Founder of Fashion for Profit; Rick Helfenbein, Former Chairman, President & CEO of AAFA; Dr. Cindy Lin, Founder of Hey Social Good; Will Duncan, Executive Director at SEAMS; Harry Moser, Founder & President at Reshoring Initiative; Angelo Vivo, Events Manager at Comment Sold and more, who will cover a wide range of critical and top-of-mind industry topics, such as sustainability, nearshoring, the politics of trade, Made in the USA/Re-shoring, fashion innovations and technologies, and navigating in an uncertain supply chain, plus so much more.

SOURCING at MAGIC’s February 2022 event will also feature unique activations, installations, and networking opportunities to inspire and reconnect the fashion community. Emphasizing a continued focus on sustainability within the fashion industry, SOURCING at MAGIC’s Sustainability Alternatives Gallery, in partnership with Hey Social Good – a vetting company that assesses companies’ social good impact – will return for a second season where attendees can discover sustainable manufacturers and suppliers and interact with products on display in a gallery-like setting.

Reflective of the rapidly growing sector of fashion technology, attendees can meet and interact with various companies that are at the forefront of fashion technology innovations through a live display, available all four days of the show.

The event will feature immersive installations, such as a retrospective color trend display, powered by Pantone featuring colors, from 2000 to present, in addition to the “What in The World” installation, featuring participating countries represented at the show, including USA, Columbia, Mexico, Peru, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, China, Italy, Singapore, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Lastly, on the Opening Day of the event in the afternoon, SOURCING at MAGIC’s Education Hub will transform into a giant viewing space for the special game being played on Sunday, February 13.

