Hudson Jeans Announces Two-Year Partnership With Professional Basketball Player Tyler Herro

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson Jeans, a leading premium denim lifestyle brand, announced a new ambassador partnership today. Professional basketball player Tyler Herro, the first professional athlete to officially work with the brand, signed a two-year ambassadorship with Hudson Jeans which will include a denim collaboration.

Herro will appear in the brand’s advertising and marketing collateral and will launch a capsule collection in March 2022, to kick off the brand’s 20th anniversary. As the youngest player to ever start in a playoff finals game, Herro is an exciting partner for Hudson Jeans with an expansive national and international fanbase, including 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

“Tyler is a dynamic young player who has a unique, trend-right personal style. Hudson Jeans has long been a favored denim brand with athletes, and we are thrilled to have him as a brand ambassador. He’s been a great collaborator on his capsule collection; he knew exactly what he was looking to create,” said Suzy Biszantz, Centric Brands Group President, Men’s & Women’s.

“I’m really excited to be representing Hudson Jeans and collaborating with the team to launch this collection,” said Herro. “Fans know that I love denim and have a really distinct style. This partnership has given me the opportunity to bring my vision to life. I’ve really enjoyed the creative process, and I can’t wait for everyone to shop and wear the pieces I have designed.”

Herro’s capsule will include three new fits in a total of seven new washes with some offered in longer inseams targeted toward athletes and taller body types. The silhouettes will include both straight legs and a stacked skinny, a personal favorite of Herro’s. Prices for the collection range from $255 - $275.

The capsule collection will be available at leading national retailers including Neiman Marcus as well as online at Hudsonjeans.com.

Hudson Jeans is part of the Centric Brands portfolio. Centric Brands is a leading lifestyle collective that designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories.

About Hudson Jeans

Founded in 2002, Hudson strives to create denim that transcends trends and improves with wear over time. Designer-led, Hudson is a Los Angeles based premium denim brand designing quality jeans and more for women, men, and kids. This irreverent, edgy and effortless cross-generational brand is available coast to coast at fine department stores and specialty boutiques in the USA and internationally throughout Europe, Asia, Canada and Australia. Website: hudsonjeans.com // Instagram: @hudsonjeans

About Centric Brands LLC

Centric Brands LLC is a leading lifestyle brand collective that designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and Izod® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Kenneth Cole®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates brands such as Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold primarily in North America through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. Centric Brands LLC has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in London, Toronto, and Montreal. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.