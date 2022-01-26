Gateway First Bank Extends Sagent Mortgage Servicing Partnership

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced a multi-year partnership extension with Gateway First Bank.

For nearly a decade, Gateway has partnered with Sagent to power its mortgage servicing tech stack with LoanServ (system of record), CARE (consumer experience), and DataScape (cloud-based data reporting and insights) to simplify the servicing experience for Gateway’s consumer customers and team members.

Since its inception in 2000, Gateway has grown to over 170 U.S. mortgage center locations, eight banking centers in communities throughout Oklahoma, and $1.9 billion in assets. The company was founded upon strengthening families and communities, which holds true still today.

“At Gateway, we do business by putting people first, and our Sagent partnership helps us deliver both digital simplicity and smart human advice to customers in the communities we serve,” said Earl Dunham, Senior Vice President of Servicing at Gateway.

"Extending our Sagent relationship helps us continue setting the standard for consumer experience in loan servicing, where customer relationships are managed and grown."

Here’s how Gateway uses Sagent’s solutions:

- LoanServ informs fast, accurate loan boarding and empowers customer service teams to manage complex borrower inquiries with quick, ‘one-call’ outcomes.

- CARE empowers borrowers with powerful self-service and instant access to real-time expertise, so they get the care they need right when they need it and always feel in control of their financial futures.

- DataScape turns massive amounts of servicing data into insight and lets servicers visualize and analyze data, as well as share intelligence with investors, partners, and regulators to improve operations and compliance.

"Gateway is the future of financial services because they have proven how community banking — powered by modern fintech — delivers the high-tech, high-touch vision we all strive for," said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka.

"Sagent is unyielding in its consumer-first goal for loan servicing, and we’re grateful to go deeper into powering the lifetime customer experience for Gateway.”

As the housing industry’s most modernized, consumer-first loan servicing system of record, Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, and retain millions of consumer borrowers with more than $1 trillion in outstanding loan balances.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for 14 million borrowers and growing. They use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s elite investors, and powers more than $1 trillion in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit sagent.com to learn more.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States, with eight bank centers in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

Follow Gateway First on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.