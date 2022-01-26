Global Atlantic Launches $10 Million Foundation With Million-Dollar Grant to Accion Opportunity Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading U.S.-focused annuity and life insurance company, has officially launched the $10 million Global Atlantic Foundation by committing a million dollar grant in support of the Accion Opportunity Fund (“AOF”), a leading nonprofit that provides small businesses with access to capital, business networks and coaching.

“Community giving is engrained in Global Atlantic’s culture and a core component of our identity,” said Allan Levine, CEO of Global Atlantic. “We are thrilled to launch the Global Atlantic Foundation to further reinforce our commitment to serving the community.”

The Global Atlantic Foundation, a donor advised fund, was first proposed in February 2021 when the company was acquired as a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm. At that time, Global Atlantic committed $10 million in proceeds from the sale to establish the new charitable foundation.

“The Accion Opportunity Fund is an ideal inaugural partner for our Foundation,” said Jennifer Cohen, who leads charitable giving at Global Atlantic. “Global Atlantic would not exist today without the capital, trust and support we were provided to become an independent company, and the Foundation will provide that same opportunity for small businesses to thrive and create jobs in their communities.”

“With Global Atlantic’s generous support, AOF will be able to increase our lending and business coaching, promoting entrepreneurship and financial inclusion in under-invested communities, " said Luz Urrutia, Accion Opportunity Fund CEO. “Delivering greater impact to our target customers, historically 90 percent women, people of color, and immigrants, is exciting and inspiring.” Global Atlantic’s grant will play a key role in our vision of helping small businesses reach their goals no matter who or where they are. We are most grateful to be the inaugural partner.”

Through Global Atlantic’s grant, AOF will increase access to capital, as well as business advising and coaching, for small businesses with a focus in states where Global Atlantic maintains offices, including Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania. The partnership will initially roll out with a pilot in Massachusetts.

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leader in the U.S. life insurance and annuity industry, serving the needs of individuals and institutions. With differentiated investment and risk management capabilities, deep client relationships, and a strong financial foundation, the company has established a track record of delivering proven, value-added solutions and long-term growth. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management across multiple strategies and capital markets solutions. KKR’s parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries.

