Mattel and Disney Announce Multi-Year Global Licensing Agreement for Disney Princess and Disney Frozen Franchises

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced a multi-year global licensing agreement for the Disney Princess and Frozen franchises. Mattel will have the global licensing rights to develop lines of toys for Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, including fashion dolls, small dolls, and figures. The collection is expected to launch at retailers around the globe at the beginning of 2023.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome back the Disney Princess and Frozen lines to Mattel,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel. “As the worldwide leader in dolls, we look forward to bringing our unique Mattel Playbook approach to brand management, product and marketing expertise, and unrelenting attention to detail and quality to create innovative and inspiring lines for these iconic stories and characters.”

The new licensing arrangement builds on the existing licensing relationship between Mattel and Disney for Pixar Animation Studio’s Toy Story and Cars franchises, and the recently announced global licensing agreement for Lightyear.

“The courage and compassion found throughout our Disney Princess and Frozen stories and characters continue to inspire fans around the globe,” said Stephanie Young, President of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “By furthering our longstanding relationship with Mattel, we look forward to expanding the worlds of Disney Princess and Frozen, introducing an innovative new era of these beloved franchises through captivating products and play opportunities.”

Through the agreement, Mattel will develop dolls based on Disney Princess including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Brave, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Pocahontas, The Princess and the Frog, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Tangled, Disney Frozen, The Little Mermaid Live Action, Moana D+ Series, Tiana D+ Series, Aladdin Live Action, Beauty & the Beast Live Action, Cinderella Live Action, and Mulan Live Action.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Consumer Products, Games, and Publishing (CPGP) is the division of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products (DPEP) that brings beloved brands and franchises into the daily lives of families and fans through products – from toys to t-shirts, apps, books, console games and more – and experiences that can be found around the world, including on the shopDisney e-commerce platform and at Disney Parks, local and international retailers, as well as Disney store locations globally. The business is home to world-class teams of product, licensing and retail experts, artists and storytellers, and technologists who inspire imaginations around the world.

About Disney Princess

Disney Princess celebrates the most magical adventures and the relatable, empowered heroes who inspire fans—young and old, around the world—to discover whole new worlds and realize their full potential. Every Disney Princess character, from optimistic and kind Snow White to adventurous wayfinder Moana, empowers fans to dream of bringing the magic of Disney’s most beloved stories to life in their own lives, by finding the courage to impact their world and taking charge of their own destinies.

About Frozen

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated feature “Frozen” launched a worldwide phenomenon in 2013, earning more than $1.27 billion in global box office and receiving the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and BAFTA® Award for best animated feature. Its Oscar®-nominated sequel, “Frozen 2,” was released in 2019 to more than $1.45 billion globally, and the two films stand as the highest grossing animated films of all time globally, showing the power and broad appeal of this beloved brand. The films are directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, written by Lee and produced by Peter Del Vecho, and are renowned for their award-winning music by songwriters Kristin Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and composer Christophe Beck. The “Frozen” soundtrack, featuring the Oscar-winning song “Let It Go,” is quadruple Platinum with over 10 million units sold worldwide and spent 33 weeks in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, including 13 weeks at No. 1, while the chart-topping “Frozen 2” soundtrack features the Oscar-nominated standout “Into the Unknown.” “Frozen The Musical” played on Broadway from 2018 to 2020, embarking on a North American tour in 2019 with international productions currently running in London, Tokyo, and Hamburg and on tour in Australia. “Frozen” characters can be seen throughout Disney Parks & Resorts around the world in both attractions and live stage shows. On Disney+, fans can enjoy “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” and dive deeper into the world and characters with “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” “Once Upon a Snowman,” “Frozen Fever,” “Olaf Presents,” and the docuseries “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2.”

