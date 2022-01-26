Carta Healthcare Announces Distinction as an NCDR Certified Software Vendor for the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) AFib Ablation Registry

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carta Healthcare, provider of solutions for common healthcare data challenges through a combination of people, processes, and artificial intelligence (AI)–powered technology, today announced that it is now a National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR®) certified software vendor for the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) AFib Ablation Registry™. Atlas, Carta Healthcare’s AI-assisted data abstraction solution, combines the expertise of Carta Healthcare abstractors and the power of AI to quickly and accurately extract data from electronic health records (EHRs) to populate clinical registry fields.

“The importance of clinical data registries such as the AFib Ablation Registry to advance research and ensure quality care cannot be understated,” said Matt Hollingsworth, CEO and co-founder of Carta Healthcare. “As the volume of patient data grows in size and complexity, manually submitting to registries consumes precious resources. Atlas helps organizations regain those resources by reaching the deep reaches of their data that are not typically accessible by humans in a timely manner, automating the completion of some fields, and providing recommendations for other, more complex fields.”

The NCDR is a suite of clinical data registries helping hospitals, centers, and health systems measure, benchmark, and improve cardiovascular care. These registries collect and compile patient data from a comprehensive network of cardiovascular care providers nationwide to:

understand diseases and conditions,

further research and quality initiatives,

disseminate best practices, and

provide insights about patient outcomes.

The AFib Ablation Registry specifically measures the prevalence, demographics, management, and outcomes of patients undergoing atrial fibrillation (AFib) catheter ablation procedures.

With the NCDR certification, Carta Healthcare can use Atlas to provide organizations with seamless end-to-end submission directly to the AFib Ablation Registry. Automatic updates of the NCDR data requirements to the definitions within Atlas ensure accurate, compliant, and efficient data submissions. Using a combination of innovative AI technology and the expertise of Carta Healthcare abstractors, Atlas quickly and efficiently abstracts and unifies both structured and unstructured data to provide more accurate clinical registry completion, increased data availability, and the opportunity to drive greater value from those data. Atlas compiles and analyzes reliable data from multiple data sources in a fraction of the time, allowing organizations to:

reduce the time, cost, and resources required for high-quality data registry submissions;

shift the focus of their clinicians and nurses away from tedious, manual chart review and form completion to what they do best — quality patient care; and

immediately integrate their data into existing data warehouses or business intelligence applications to support evidence-based decisions about improving patient care and operational efficiencies.

“ACC is committed to improving patient care through medical innovation. Our collaboration with Carta Healthcare enables us to streamline how registry data is collected and reduce clinician effort in data abstraction,” said ACC Chief Innovation Officer Ami Bhatt, MD, FACC. “In using innovative technologies to both improve cardiovascular disease data collection and allow clinicians more time for patient care, ACC and Carta Healthcare are ensuring that ACC’s mission to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health becomes a reality.”

About Carta Healthcare

Founded in 2017, Carta Healthcare’s mission is to improve patient care by harnessing the value of clinical data. Through its combination of industry-leading, AI-driven technology and multidisciplinary team of experts, Carta Healthcare has transformed the traditional clinical data abstraction process. The company’s agile, innovative approach to expertise+technology allows healthcare organizations to collect, analyze, and act on their clinical and operational data in a fraction of the time. The result is high-quality, accurate, trustworthy datasets for use across a healthcare organization's initiatives to operate more efficiently, optimize care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and allow clinicians to practice at the top of their license. For more information, visit www.carta.healthcare or contact us at hello@carta.healthcare.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.