Make More Informed Risk Decisions with CogniSure AI’s new Guidewire Marketplace App

“Data buried in unstructured insurance documents and applications is a huge hurdle for the digitization of commercial underwriting,” said Sai Raman, founder and chief executive officer, CogniSure. “At CogniSure, our goal is to help insurers unlock the insights that are trapped in these documents by digitizing their processing. When processing these unstructured documents with CogniSure, insurers no longer have to be burdened with tedious manual entry and can focus more on analysis instead.”

CogniSure’s Submission Intake accelerator enables insurers to:

Reduce manual data entry by accessing data extracted from submission documents such as ACORD, schedules, statement of values, and loss runs in PolicyCenter;

Quickly view an embedded summary of its data analysis; and

Update recommendations and add notes.

Built for the P&C insurance industry, CogniSure’s deep learning algorithms extract, validate, and analyze data in unstructured submission documents to help insurers save time, reduce costs, and make better risk decisions. After processing, its app then digitally ingests the standardized, well-organized data and analysis into PolicyCenter, providing prior policy, loss views, and risk analysis.

“We applaud CogniSure on the release of its PolicyCenter accelerator,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “CogniSure’s technology is now easily accessible through PolicyCenter, allowing our joint customers to receive actionable insights that would otherwise be buried in unstructured documents.”

About CogniSure AI

The CogniSure AI Platform unlocks insights trapped in unstructured documents such as loss runs, submissions, quotes and policies. Its deep learning algorithms accurately extract, validate and analyze data from these documents to create new growth opportunities, develop risk insights, reduce costs, and help customers prevent losses. Learn more at www.CogniSure.ai or contactus@cognisure.ai.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit

