Tottenham Hotspur Partners with BigCommerce to Modernize Online Store and Power International Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced Tottenham Hotspur, one of the world’s top football brands, has selected BigCommerce’s platform to optimize its online store and drive its expansion into international markets. Launching on BigCommerce will enable Tottenham Hotspur to further improve ecommerce functionality including frictionless checkout, personalized shopping and a seamless experience across online and offline channels.

“BigCommerce’s leading Open SaaS approach was a deciding factor for us,” said Duncan Pass, head of retail at Tottenham Hotspur. “Their flexible ecommerce platform combined with their curated ecosystem of integration partners create endless opportunities for us to modernize our online store, offer amazing features for our fans and support our continued growth throughout the world.”

Tottenham Hotspur will leverage BigCommerce’s platform to further enhance its popular online store’s capabilities and fan experience not only at home in the UK, but also in APAC and North America where the club has a significant and growing fanbase.

Tottenham Hotspur partnered with BigCommerce because of the platform’s internationalization features such as multi-store front and price lists, flexibility and its integrated partnerships with payment and checkout solutions like Fast and Global-e.

"Having worked with Tottenham Hotspur on their existing digital retail for the last 12 months, the chance to reimagine their online store was an exciting one," said James Greenwood, director at digital retail agency partner Strawberry. "We're excited and proud to be a preferred BigCommerce partner chosen by Tottenham Hotspur to deliver an engaging retail experience to its fans online.”

BigCommerce adds Tottenham Hotspur to its roster of sports brands such as Club Deportivo Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. (Chivas) and Utah Jazz all of whom benefit from software-as-a-service capabilities to deal with peak traffic.

“Retail is a critical revenue driver for any sports brand. As teams continue to expand their reach beyond their home cities, they want a powerful ecommerce platform that can grow with them and make it easy for their fan bases to support the team regardless of where they live, what currency they use or what language they speak,” said Jim Herbert, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce.

