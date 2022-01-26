Sharebite Partners with Vornado, NYC’s Leading Office Landlord, to Provide Contactless Food Delivery to Tenants as they Return to the Office

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharebite, the leading mission-driven food ordering platform built exclusively for workplaces, today announced their partnership with Vornado Realty Trust. Through this partnership, Sharebite will become the exclusive office meal solution providing group orders for Vornado buildings, which cover 20.6 million square feet of Manhattan office space in 33 properties.

Companies nationwide are navigating the return of employees to offices while also addressing competition for talent and retention. Sharebite’s enterprise-ready technology platform gives tenants an easy, centralized solution for providing office food perks to incentivize employees, enhance culture, and improve productivity. Thanks to Sharebite, employees can order without any delivery fees from a diverse selection of restaurants such as Sweetgreen, Cava and Dig which are contactlessly delivered to designated drop-off points known as Sharebite Stations in their company lobbies.

In Vornado buildings, Sharebite will bring batched deliveries to Stations on tenant floors, reducing the flow of traffic in the buildings and helping to ease the transition back to in-person work. Tenants will also be able to use Vornado’s proprietary LIVE. WORK. DO. app, to place Sharebite orders.

With Vornado’s significant real estate footprint in New York City, this partnership will help drive accelerated growth for Sharebite by increasing exposure to and adoption by businesses within their properties.

“The addition of Sharebite’s concierge food delivery program will further expand Vornado’s rich amenity offering for our tenants,” said Glen Weiss, Vornado Realty Trust’s EVP and Co-Head of Real Estate. “Sharebite’s platform streamlines group food orders and contactless delivery while also contributing to a great cause – City Harvest. We are pleased to partner with Sharebite as part of our best-in-class tenant services.”

In addition to streamlining food ordering for offices, Sharebite also empowers companies to give back to their communities. Each order placed with Sharebite results in a donation made to City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization that helps feed the more than 1.5 million New Yorkers, specifically to help alleviate childhood hunger in local communities.

“Sharebite’s goal is simple and it’s to provide workplaces with an easy solution for food ordering,” says Mohsin Memon, President & COO of Sharebite. “However, we’d like to take that a step further and find solutions for not only food ordering but for getting companies up and running, getting employees back in the office and providing local restaurants with more opportunities as they continue to heal. We’re honored to be Vornado’s office meal solution moving forward and we’re excited to continue to expand and help where we can in the ever-changing workplace.”

As companies re-imagine the workplace and bring people back to the office, Sharebite has seen a significant increase in demand for their products in recent months with order volume being up 30x in 2021 and 13x above pre-pandemic levels.

About Sharebite:

Sharebite is a mission-driven food ordering platform built exclusively for workplaces. Companies that partner with Sharebite save money, inspire their workforce, support local restaurants, and commit to helping the community. Core to Sharebite’s mission is the belief that each and every stakeholder must benefit from the existence of Sharebite. Every order placed on the Sharebite platform results in a donation made to alleviate childhood hunger in local communities, via its partnership with City Harvest. Sharebite’s restaurant partner network includes over 3,000+ merchants across the United States, which are all curated specifically for corporate clients. Sharebite’s corporate clients include a majority of the top law firms in New York City, along with many of the most prestigious investment banks, private equity & hedge funds, tech companies, consulting firms, marketing agencies and real estate firms across the country.

Sharebite is headquartered in New York City, with operations in Chicago, the Bay Area (San Francisco/Oakland), Austin, Charlotte, Irvine, and Washington, DC.

About Vornado:

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado’s portfolio is concentrated in the nation’s key market — New York City — along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 26 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2020. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.