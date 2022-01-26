Clean Energy ‘RNG Day’ Investor Presentation details five-year strategic and financial plan, development of RNG supply business.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Nasdaq: CLNE) executives today will share the direction and specific activities the company is taking to grow its renewable natural gas business during an ‘RNG Day’ webcast. Register for the webcast here.

A copy of the presentation can be found on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cleanenergyfuels.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for approximately 60 days following the webcast.

“With carbon reduction up to 500 percent, RNG is the epitome of renewable energy,” said Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy. “It presents enormous potential in sustainable transportation, so we’re focused on a pathway to grow both the production and distribution of this negative carbon intensity fuel.”

As part of the presentation, Clean Energy will announce that it has signed an agreement to construct a methane capture digester at Millenkamp Dairy in Jerome, Idaho, one of the largest dairy farms in the U.S. The project is expected to provide an anticipated five million gallons of very low carbon-intensity RNG annually which will flow into Clean Energy’s fueling network. The Millenkamp project will be developed through Clean Energy’s joint venture with bp.

“‘A Legacy of Trust’ is our motto at Millenkamp and we’ve always held ourselves to the highest standard in how we manage our cattle and the dairy,” said Bill Millenkamp, owner of the dairy. “Adding the ability to produce what can be millions of gallons of clean fuel reinforces our commitment to sustainability. As a family business, it’s extremely important to leave a better operation to the next generation and this new methane capture digester will move us towards that goal.”

The webcast includes Clean Energy’s five year financial overview and a summary of opportunities for RNG production and policy adoption in specific states. It also provides a look at the ways that RNG, coupled with Clean Energy’s expertise in station construction and modification, can transition to new clean technologies in the future.

Following the presentation, Clean Energy executives—including Andrew Littlefair, CFO Robert Vreeland and an executive from the company’s Renewables sector—will field investor questions.

