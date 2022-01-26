Breezeline (Formerly Atlantic Broadband) Selects Vecima and TiVo to Deliver IPTV to Support its Expansion Initiative

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Breezeline™ (formerly Atlantic Broadband), the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., has selected its industry-leading MediaScaleX™ unified video delivery solution to accelerate next-generation video experiences for new and existing Breezeline subscribers.

MediaScaleX is a comprehensive platform that enables content service providers to ingest, host, transform and distribute video content to any device, any time, over any network. It uses a common integrated architecture to enable service providers to launch live video streaming, video on demand, catch up TV, restart TV, and cloud DVR services to IP devices and traditional cable set-top boxes. MediaScaleX integrates the TiVo Experience which offers elegant navigation menus, content recommendations, and a superior video experience. The IPTV solution also provides full-featured apps on a variety of platforms, allowing users to stream their content from anywhere on any device.

Heather McCallion, Vice President, Products and Programming, Breezeline, said, “Vecima’s IPTV solution will enable us to expand video capacity, expand our services to new and existing markets, and continue to build on our TiVo-powered ‘Ultimate Entertainment Experience’, which serves up the best movies, shows, sports and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps in a single on-screen interface. Vecima has supported our video platform evolution as we pursue our high-growth plans.”

“We are excited to partner with Breezeline to provide a world of extraordinary video experiences to its expanding subscriber base,” said Jeff Glahn, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at TiVo, an Xperi company. “With the TiVo platform, Breezeline enables viewers immersive, intuitive, and hyper-personalized access to entertainment they love from multiple content providers, making it easy for people to find, watch and enjoy what they love, on their terms. It’s one more way they can delight their subscribers.”

“Breezeline continues to accelerate its growth strategy, and Vecima’s MediaScaleX video solution will enable them to exponentially add subscribers,” said Dan Gledhill, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Vecima. “It’s one of the most strategic and comprehensive video network evolutions for Breezeline, and we’re proud to partner with them to deliver a future-ready network today.”

MediaScaleX is Vecima’s massively scalable, next-generation IPTV platform trusted to deliver video to 132 million subscribers with turnkey, pre-integrated solutions for Video on Demand (VOD), Linear, Start Over, Catch-Up TV, and nDVR services. For more information, visit https://vecima.com/solutions/content-delivery-storage.



About Breezeline

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 23 radio stations serving audiences across the province of Québec, as well as a news agency.

Media Contact:

Andrew Walton

Breezeline

awalton@breezeline.com

breezeline@kwtglobal.com



About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services, and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.



About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers, and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.



About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics.

Further information about Vecima’s MediaScaleX solutions is available at https://vecima.com/solutions/content-delivery-storage.

