Medidata Expands and Strengthens Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) Capabilities Through Groundbreaking Partnership With Circuit Clinical

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, today announced a groundbreaking and exclusive partnership with Circuit Clinical, an Integrated Research Organization (IRO). Circuit Clinical has created a network representing over 90 doctors, across 30+ site locations, and a nationally accredited cancer center with a database of more than 2.5 million participants who may qualify for clinical trials. With Medidata’s strategic investment in Circuit Clinical's $27M Series C funding, Circuit Clinical will expand its Decentralized Clinical Trial (DCT) network to 500 physician investigators and 15M patients and help to bring clinical research as a care option to more people in need.

All Circuit Clinical sites will be standardized on Medidata’s RAVE and myMedidata Technology Solutions, making the combined company offerings a perfect “turn-key” option for customers interested in running broad programs for decentralized studies. Medidata is the first company to offer an end-to-end, unified, secure platform for DCTs.

“ This partnership represents a category-defining approach to providing sponsors and patients with a unified platform for all DCT needs and will improve patient access, inclusion, and experience in clinical trials while accelerating timelines for sponsors and CROs,” said Kelly McKee, vice president of patient registries and recruitment at Medidata. “ Working with Circuit Clinical further extends Medidata’s capabilities in the DCT space by collaborating with a market-leading integrated research organization focused on optimizing retention, decreasing patient burden, and identifying and creating top-performing sites.”

Circuit Clinical’s offering spans 10 therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, women’s health, kidney disease, digestive diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, COVID-19, and others. Individuals in Circuit Clinical’s participating healthcare systems will be invited to join myMedidata Clinical Trial Patient Registries, providing improved awareness of and access to clinical trial opportunities and continuous support and engagement in and out of a trial. Additionally, patients will have the opportunity to provide ratings and reviews of their clinical trial experiences through Circuit Clinical’s award-winning TrialJourney system.

A better overall study experience makes it easier for patients to stay enrolled in trials and to expedite timelines, reducing overall costs for sites and sponsors. With study participants top-of-mind, Medidata’s Patient Cloud solutions were developed using the company’s award-winning Patient Centricity by Design process. This infuses the patient perspective into the software development life cycle to create technical solutions that improve the overall patient experience in clinical research interactions. These are key reasons why 10 of the top 12 pharmaceutical companies and eight of the top 10 CROs use Medidata’s DCT solutions.

“ We look forward to breaking new ground with Medidata in the emerging DCT marketplace and making a real difference in the lives of patients,” said Irfan Khan, MD, CEO of Circuit Clinical. “ The combined capabilities of Circuit Clinical and Medidata’s software solutions will further the ability to deliver hybrid or fully decentralized trials through Circuit Clinical’s Network Health Systems and patient engagement capabilities. We look forward to welcoming Medidata to our Board of Directors as an observer.”

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,900+ customers and partners access the world's most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

About Circuit Clinical

Circuit Clinical, one of the largest integrated research organizations in the USA, is dedicated to empowering patients to choose clinical research as a care option. Circuit Clinical® is committed to transforming the way physicians and their patients find, choose, and participate in clinical research. They deliver clinical research services and an award-winning patient engagement platform, trialjourney.com. Follow Circuit Clinical on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.