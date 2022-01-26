Plum Life and London Underwriters Jointly Announce New Distribution Agreement

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plum Life Inc. and London Underwriters jointly announced today a new distribution agreement that will give London Underwriters’ 8000 agents access to Plum Life’s 100% digital selling platform. Plum Life’s friction-free experience simplifies the selling process for agents and still provides highly competitive coverage for clients.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to work with Plum Life,” says Jessica Gutheil, CMO of London Underwriters. “We see demand for life insurance products increasing,” says Gutheil. “And with Plum Life now available to our agents, we can easily offer affordable life coverage to our clients. The simplicity and ease of the Plum solution is a perfect fit for our agents and our clients love the completely digital experience.”

With highly competitive pricing, automated case management and the ability to get quick decisions, Plum Life was built for agents who do not want to spend time on administration. The simplicity of the platform is also attractive to agents who have traditionally stayed away from life insurance.

“We’ve always believed our solution is ideal for agents outside the core life insurance space. Our simplified approach makes it easy and empowers new agents to sell life insurance," says Manish Bhatt, CEO & Co-Founder of Plum Life. “Working with London Underwriters expands our reach and ensures more clients have access to life insurance and are getting the coverage they need,” says Bhatt.

Additionally, the Plum Life portal gives insurance agents access to a suite of digital marketing tools to help agents find new clients. Agents can also interact with clients within the portal, send reminders and track the progress of a case.

About Plum Life

Plum Life is on a mission to create the ideal life insurance experience where the confidence of working with an advisor and the ease and convenience of buying online meet in one place. At its core, Plum Life is a Life Insurance technology company. The company offers an agent-only digital experience designed to simplify the entire process of selling life insurance from quoting to application to issue. Designed especially for the life insurance industry, Plum Life’s integrated platform combines the capabilities of a modern technology company and the personal attention and service of an advisor. Founded in 2020, and based in Berkley Heights, New Jersey, the company leverages its proprietary technology platform fueled by Machine Learning, Behavioral Science, AI and Swiss Re's Magnum. Learn more at www.helloplum.com.

About London Underwriters

London Underwriters is an insurance wholesale broker that specializes in writing property and casualty insurance. As the nation's largest Insurtech distributor, London Underwriters offers their appointed agents several Insurtech programs where agents can quote and bind online plus hundreds of traditional brokerage markets they can submit business to. If you are interested in becoming an appointed agency of London Underwriters, visit www.londonuw.com for more information.

