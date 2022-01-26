Tom Segura and Christina P. Partner with Comedy Collectibles Startup Jambb to Bring Your Mom’s House NFTs to Fans

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jambb, the first digital collectibles marketplace focused on comedy and founded with a mission to transform the way novel content is consumed, is partnering with comedians and co-hosts Tom Segura and Christina P. on two NFT drops of Your Mom’s House, one of the world’s most popular podcasts. The first drop goes live on 2/2/22.

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Your Mom’s House,” said Alex DiNunzio, Jambb’s co-founder and CEO. “Tom and Christina are favorites of the Jambb team, but even more importantly, Your Mom’s House was at the top of our community’s wishlist for future content drops. We’re proud to collaborate with Tom and Christina, particularly as we see key venues for comedians being shut down yet again due to Covid. Our aim is to help comedians evolve and expand upon the ways they reach and interact with fans, serving as a stabilizer for the industry and its artists.”

As the pandemic continues to restrict live performances, Jambb offers comedians the opportunity to use existing content to continue engaging with fans despite the current circumstances. NFTs enable fans to not only consume content digitally, but to own the cultural moments that matter most to them.

Launched by YMH Studios in 2010, Your Mom’s House features commentary from co-hosts Segura and Pazsitzky on a wide range of topics, including current events, their daily lives, and the latest viral clips. The podcast also features insightful interviews with comedians, musicians, and actors including Judd Apatow, Hasan Minhaj, Fortune Feimster, Joe Rogan, and Jim Gaffigan. Over the past decade, Your Mom’s House has amassed a cult following of more than 1.1 million YouTube subscribers and receives millions of worldwide downloads per month.

“Christina and I are constantly seeking out unique ways to connect with our listeners, making Jambb a perfect collaborator,” said Segura. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to offer Your Mom’s House fans the content they love in a new format.”

With a career spanning nearly 20 years, Segura is an all-star comedian, actor, and writer best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). In addition, Segura has released four hit comedy albums and is currently on a 200-city tour.

Fellow industry veteran Christina P. is a stand-up comedian, writer, and TV personality. She has appeared on Vh1, the TV Guide Channel, SyFy Channel, and truTV, and was a round table regular and writer on Chelsea Lately. She recently released her second Netflix comedy special, The Degenerates, which follows Christina P: Mother Inferior, and is shooting her third Netflix special this month.

Jambb currently has NFTs from two original specials—Non-Fungible Jokin’, featuring Maria Bamford, Pete Holmes, and more, and Hannibal’s Comedy Jambb, featuring stand-up comedy and live music from Hannibal Buress—available for purchase on their website. Learn more about Jambb, create an account so you’re ready for upcoming content drops, and follow Jambb on Twitter and Discord.

About Jambb

Jambb is a Boston-based digital comedy collectibles startup on a mission to serve collectors by unlocking the value of novel content and empowering them to own cultural moments with utility and exclusivity. Launching with the best source of comedy collectibles in the world, Jambb enables fans to acquire and share epic content in the form of their favorite jokes, sets, specials, and memorabilia. In addition, Jambb’s platform gives comedians the opportunity to reach new types of fans, create additional revenue streams from their content, and potentially benefit from open secondary markets—a mechanism unique to NFTs that is rarely, if ever, seen in entertainment. Learn more at jambb.com.

About YMH Studios

YMH studios is the home of six amazing podcasts. Every week, millions of people of all races, religions, numerous genders, and varying criminal records tune in from every continent around the world to share a laugh with Tom, Christina, Bert, Dr. Drew, Garth, and all of the fascinating, unpredictable, and very funny people who are friends with them. YMH Studios also produces some of the biggest live streaming shows in the world in addition to original scripted and unscripted content. Learn more at YMHstudios.com.