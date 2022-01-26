ClearGov Enters Exclusive Partnership With NACo To Help Its Members Improve Their Government Budgeting Process

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading government Budget Cycle Management software company, ClearGov has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo) to help NACo members improve their budgeting process.

The NACo Financial Services Corporation's purpose is to deliver sustainable, cost-saving and value-added solutions to counties. To achieve this, they identify and partner with providers of financial solutions, employee benefit solutions, and technology solutions that offer innovative, cost-effective, and value-added technology and services to help county governments operate more efficiently and save money.

“ClearGov’s commitment to modernizing the government budgeting process with affordable, easy-to-use software has saved counties countless hours by streamlining and automating the annual budget process. After our rigorous evaluation process, we are pleased to share ClearGov’s innovative solutions with our members,” said Paul Terragno, NACo Financial Services Center managing director.

ClearGov's Budget Cycle Management suite of software includes everything local governments need to collect, create, and communicate their budgets from start to finish. Products in the suite integrate with each other, automating and simplifying the overall budgeting process. ClearGov's Budget Cycle Management suite includes:

Capital Budgeting – Automate the collection, organization and optimization of capital utilization

– Automate the collection, organization and optimization of capital utilization Personnel Budgeting – Manage compensation and benefits, conduct scenario planning and what-if analysis

– Manage compensation and benefits, conduct scenario planning and what-if analysis Operational Budgeting – Build a forecast and annual budget more efficiently and collaboratively

– Build a forecast and annual budget more efficiently and collaboratively Digital Budget Book – Produce an interactive, GFOA award-winning budget book in a fraction of the time

– Produce an interactive, GFOA award-winning budget book in a fraction of the time Transparency – Tell a government's financial story to drive community support and engagement

“What really sets ClearGov apart from other software providers is that our solutions are designed specifically for local governments and their citizens. Complex financial data doesn’t have to be difficult to manage and understand. ClearGov's easy-to-use and easy-to-understand solutions help governments achieve transparency and foster civic engagement within their communities, which ultimately aligns with NACo's work of 'advancing excellence in public service to help people and places thrive across America,'" said Bryan Burdick, President of ClearGov.

About ClearGov: ClearGov® is the leading provider of Budget Cycle Management software, focused on helping local governments and their department heads streamline the annual budget process by improving the collection, creation, and communication of their budgets. ClearGov solutions are powerful enough to support local governments of every size, yet affordable enough for even the smallest towns and villages. Over 500 communities across the US rely on our cloud-based Budget Cycle Management suite to modernize their budget process. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com.

About The National Association of Counties: The National Association of Counties (NACo) strengthens America’s counties, including nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate for county government priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings; and enrich the public’s understanding of county government. www.naco.org