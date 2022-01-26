Primerica Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to families in the United States and Canada, today announced that it has been selected as one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The 2022 GEI reflects a variety of industries, including financial, technology, and utilities.

“At Primerica, we take seriously our commitment to foster a workplace that provides equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender,” said Glenn Williams, Primerica CEO. “Our commitment to this principle is reflected in the number of women occupying leadership roles throughout our Company, in the equality of our human resources practices, and in our efforts to create a work environment that is free from harassment and discrimination of any kind.”

This marks the third consecutive year that Primerica has been included in the index. It is one of only 151 U.S.-headquartered companies that have been recognized as having a commitment to gender equality in the workplace.

The 2022 GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“We are proud to recognize Primerica and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

Primerica submitted a survey created by Bloomberg in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which the company underwrites, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which the company distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. Primerica insured over 5.5 million lives and had approximately 2.6 million client investment accounts at December 31, 2020. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United Stated and Canada in 2020. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI.”