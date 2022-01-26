PROS Proven Revenue Management Fuels Digital Transformation and Growth Strategy at Royal Brunei Airlines

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced Royal Brunei Airlines (RB), the national carrier of Brunei Darussalam, has selected PROS Revenue Management Essentials+ (RME+) as a foundational component of its revenue management, digital transformation and growth strategy. PROS RME+ has proven, AI-powered O&D revenue management capabilities to help position RB to accurately forecast demand and that are designed to optimize revenue across both regional and long-haul traffic, as the airline proactively pursues burgeoning market opportunities and displacing competitors within its core markets.

Royal Brunei Airlines is a full-service network airline connecting Brunei Darussalam to the world from its hub in Bandar Seri Begawan. With one of the youngest fleets in the world and operating in a hyper-competitive region, RB is developing Brunei Darussalam to be the connecting hub for international travel between Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Australia/New Zealand and regional destinations.

“Royal Brunei Airlines turned to PROS, a market leader in revenue management, to accelerate our revenue management and digital transformation efforts,” said RB Chief Commercial Officer Martin Aeberli. “Leveraging PROS industry-leading and innovative RM capabilities will allow RB to anticipate better changes in demand, remain highly competitive and achieve our long-term growth plans. PROS will play a key role in successfully executing our commercial strategy.”

RM Essentials+, an edition of PROS Revenue Management, is part of the PROS Platform for Travel and features the latest in technology and revenue management best practices and workflows. It features AI-based forecasting designed to anticipate demand changes and dynamic optimization to adjust traffic mix-- all aligned to maximize network revenue. As a SaaS-based solution, RM Essentials+ is scalable and allows airlines to transition smoothly from one PROS edition to the next to meet evolving needs.

“Trusted partnerships with our customers are one of the cornerstones of our decades of experience and success in revenue management,” said PROS President, Travel Benson Yuen. “We are honored to work with the Royal Brunei Airlines team to accelerate their next stages of revenue management and digital transformation, while ensuring our advanced solutions fulfill RB’s commercial objectives and business strategy.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

