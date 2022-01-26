Benchmark Digital Partners Joins CDP As An Accredited Solutions Provider

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its continuous efforts to use data and analytics to limit emissions, Benchmark Digital Partners (Benchmark), a leading provider of cloud-based Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) enterprise software solutions, today announced it has been named a CDP Gold Software Partner for the United States and has joined CDP’s global network of Accredited Solutions Providers (ASP). Benchmark earned this esteemed designation in recognition of its efforts to equip organizations with the resources, insight and expertise needed to achieve and sustain improvements in their ESG performance. CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) is the global non-profit behind the world’s leading voluntary environmental data disclosure system.

“A truly sustainable enterprise is achieved through a number of processes. Key among these is the collection, usage and disclosure of accurate, timely, complete, relevant and verifiable data that delineates the organization’s performance against key sustainability indicators,” said Benchmark CEO and Founder R. Mukund. “This is the foundational premise for our enduring commitment to innovating, customizing and delivering a suite of ESG program management and reporting solutions that enterprise end-users can use to realize their sustainability ambitions. And we’re honored to have CDP’s accreditation, which we trust will advance Benchmark’s own mission of helping organizations be more responsible, transparent and accountable contributors to society.”

CDP’s environmental disclosure system is used by more than 13,000 companies and 1,100 cities, states and regions globally, and is backed by investors representing USD $110 trillion in AUM. CDP uses the information that organizations self-report through CDP’s disclosure system to assign highly-coveted “scores” of the progress reporting entities are making towards environmental stewardship on an annual basis. To help reporting entities navigate this process, CDP accredits environmental service providers whose products and services can not only help organizations improve the quality of their disclosures, but can also help organizations to identify and address the shortcomings in their management of climate and environmental issues so that they may advance their journey towards environmental stewardship.

“As a CDP Accredited Solutions Provider, Benchmark Digital Partners will bring highly valued expertise to the growing number of organizations reporting their climate and environmental data through the CDP disclosure system, a process that will help disclosing parties to better understand and manage their climate-related ESG risks and, ultimately, reduce their adverse impacts on our natural systems,” said Paul Robins, Head of Corporate Partnerships, CDP. “Benchmark is making a name for itself in the ESG program management services industry. And we are pleased to now count them among our global network of Accredited Solutions Providers where we’re confident that their capabilities will prove useful to the institutions that report to CDP.”

Benchmark is a rapidly expanding company, having achieved tremendous global growth in FY2021 as business executives and investment funds around the world continue to prioritize transparent, measurable and responsible corporate citizenship and sustainability. After witnessing the changing expectations for the private sector over the course of 2020, in October 2021 Benchmark launched Benchmark ESG DirectorTM, a platform designed to help enterprise end-users take control of their sustainability narrative and put in place processes needed to continuously monitor, manage and report their performance against financially-relevant ESG issues. Briefly, ESG Director enables users to:

Assess materiality of more than 300 industry-standard KPIs and assign ownership of key metrics

Coordinate ESG inputs across distinct enterprise functions, teams and business systems

Streamline reporting to multiple ESG frameworks, including CDP

Satisfy the regular and ad hoc investor and stakeholder requests for ESG performance disclosures with investment-grade ESG data

“Beyond underscoring the demonstrated value of our ESG platform, gaining CDP accreditation is part of an ongoing effort at Benchmark to help organizations address the expectations of their stakeholders through a medium they understand,” explained Donavan Hornsby, Corporate Development & Strategy Officer at Benchmark. “We at Benchmark recognize the urgency of the climate crisis, and the need to take immediate and lasting action to reduce GHG emissions in order to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement. And we welcome the opportunity to help organizations reporting through CDP’s disclosure system to measure and manage their emissions and otherwise start and administer the processes needed to produce investment-grade ESG data. This is the information organizations’ stakeholders demand. And it’s the information that will enable organizations to see where they need to improve, inform their interventions and determine whether their interventions achieve their intent. It’s data that makes or breaks an ESG journey.”

About Benchmark ESG™

Benchmark ESG™ enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) digital solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades and through Year 2020 under the Gensuite® brand, we’ve helped companies to manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join over 1,500,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG™ with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship and responsible sourcing.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.