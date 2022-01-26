Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN) Launches New Podcast, Moments that Made Her, Hosted by Kelly Williams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN), the preeminent organization for senior-level women investment professionals in private equity, has launched a new monthly podcast, Moments that Made Her.

“We launched Moments that Made Her as a platform for the rare and unique women that hold senior private equity roles to share their stories, including the key personal and professional moments that defined their journeys and lessons they learned along the way,” said podcast host and PEWIN Founding Chair, Kelly Williams.

Guests to date include Kirsty McGuire, Executive Director, PEWIN, Kim Lew, President and CEO of the Columbia Investment Management Company, Jeri Harman, Founder & Chairman, Avante Capital Partners, Pam Hendrickson, Vice Chairman, Riverside, and Angela Miller-May, Chief Investment Officer at Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, and there are a number of exciting guests lined up for monthly release throughout the remainder of Season One.

Fans of the podcast can contact info@pewin.org to provide feedback and ideas.

To listen, please visit and subscribe to Moments that Made Her on Spotify or Apple.

About PEWIN

PEWIN (Private Equity Women Investor Network) is the preeminent organization for senior-level women investment professionals in private equity. PEWIN provides senior-level women investment professionals in private equity opportunities to network, share ideas, make deep connections with peers, and empower each other to succeed. PEWIN’s mission is to increase the profile of women in private equity, and its members represent institutions with over $3 trillion in assets under management (AUM). All PEWIN members are in decision-making roles at their organizations, and include Managing Director or Partner level professionals, Chief Investment Officers, Senior Portfolio Managers, or similar level of responsibility. To learn more please visit https://pewin.org/.

Moments that Made Her is produced in collaboration with Purple Photo Group.