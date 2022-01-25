Syniverse Enables Inbound Roaming Voice Solution Supporting AT&T’s 3G Decommission

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, a premier global technology provider of mission-critical mobile platforms for carriers and enterprises, today announced in collaboration with AT&T, the development and deployment of a solution that preserves inbound voice roaming after AT&T phases out its 3G network on February 22, 2022. AT&T announced in 2019 it would retire its 3G service by decommissioning its circuit-switch based network.

For mobile operators worldwide that still require the use of circuit-switch fall back, implementing Syniverse’s Evolved MobilitySM solution will ensure customers seamlessly connect when roaming on AT&T’s network after February 22, 2022. Implementing this solution ensures a better customer experience by avoiding disruptions when roaming for those roaming subscribers that do not have VoLTE roaming support.

With Syniverse’s Evolved Mobility solution, both the visited and home network can maintain the method of roaming that best suit them, meeting the needs of both operators and end users. This includes facilitating voice and short message service (SMS) and the clearing, settlement, and near-trade as well for a full end-to-end solution.

Decommissioning circuit switch networks like 3G frees up precious spectrum to accommodate increasing 4G and 5G bandwidth demands of mobile devices and internet of things (IoT) devices that are emerging across all verticals. For more than three decades Syniverse has managed the transition from each generation of mobile network techniques. With Evolved Mobility, Syniverse continues to drive innovation and interoperability across the mobile ecosystem.

“Over the past few years, AT&T has been in the process of phasing out its 3G network in order to accommodate next generation technology and services, like 5G, and give our customers a better network experience. To ensure voice roaming services after a circuit-switch decommission, we collaborated with Syniverse to create an innovative solution that could preserve customer experience. AT&T is very pleased with this solution as a ‘tool in the toolbox’ to avoid disruptions caused by network decommissions.”

“We are extremely pleased with the work our teams at Syniverse and AT&T have accomplished with this revolutionary offering involving Syniverse’s Evolved Mobility and 3G-to-VoLTE technology innovations. This is another excellent example demonstrating our dedication to our carrier customers and putting them at the center of everything we do.”

