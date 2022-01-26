Centro Benefits Research Announces First Broker-Carrier API Connection With Guardian Life

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centro Benefits Research (Centro), a pioneering employee benefits wholesale and research firm, today announced a launch with the Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian®) of the first broker-carrier comprehensive Group Insurance API (application programming interface) connection. This first-of-its-kind API powers digital connectivity between traditional brokers and carriers for the benefit of employers and employees they serve.

The Centro Group Insurance API Platform launched with Guardian enables the seamless and straightforward exchange of client policy information, facilitated today by PDF documents traveling by email. The inaugural API connection provides digital connectivity between Centro and Guardian, enabling all Centro broker partners to utilize data in virtually every client interaction, including routine service, renewals, plan consulting and stewardship, RFP, and quoting. With the new API, Centro can offer its partnering brokers access to clean data in real-time.

"Data interoperability in insurance has been a priority over the past decade. With the heightened focus on modernizing customer experiences and the impact data makes in every part of the value chain, API capabilities and modern technology can add tremendous value for all stakeholders," said Beata Rogala, Chief Operating Officer at Centro. "Centro's broker-carrier API connection delivers scalable carrier connectivity that enables operational efficiencies and provides better user experiences throughout the entire policy life cycle."

"Guardian is relentlessly focused on improving the customer experience and eliminating barriers to well-being for our customers," said Erin Casey, Head of Digital Ecosystem and Partner Management at Guardian. "We are pleased to be working with Centro Benefits on this new application as we bring to life consumer-first thinking to all touchpoints."

With recent investments in talent, and the financial backing of leading insurance broker OneDigital, who acquired the company in 2020, Centro is signaling substantial investments in technology-based products that improve the customer experience within the employee benefits industry. OneDigital is the first traditional broker to utilize the Group Insurance API in this new way, advancing Centro's and Guardian’s agendas to bring modern technology to legacy insurance processes, improve the consumer experience, and enable all stakeholders in the system to work more efficiently.

About Centro Benefits Research

Centro Benefits Research is a wholesale employee benefits firm that enables brokers and carriers to deliver the best possible outcomes for their mutual customers through powerful research, deep industry expertise and the creation of digitally focused platform efficiencies that drive business growth. Centro's mission remains squarely focused on bringing modern technology to a legacy insurance process and helping all stakeholders in the system work more effectively. Benefits Research is a OneDigital company. For information, visit centrobenefitsresearch.com.

