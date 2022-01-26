Adastra and Alteryx Partner to Enhance Data Democratization Programs in Canada and the USA

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adastra, a leading Global Data & Analytic solutions provider, announced it has entered a partnership with Alteryx Inc, the Analytics Automation company. In addition to Adastra reselling Alteryx licenses, this partnership brings Adastra’s end-to-end Data Governance & Analytics capabilities together with Alteryx’s platform helping organizations accelerate self-serve analytics programs.

Organizations are increasingly engaging in initiatives to accelerate data democratization which focuses on bringing users closer to data, breaking down silos, and creating value from the organization’s valuable data. To support these objectives, companies turn to low code/no-code analytics platforms such as Alteryx. Their platform empowers analysts to prepare, blend, and analyze data faster with hundreds of no-code/low-code analytics building blocks.

“As a leading Data & AI solutions and services firm, we are excited about our partnership with Alteryx. The combination of Alteryx's user-friendly citizen data management platform with Adastra's business-centric implementation and adoption expertise enables our customers to accelerate their data democratization vision and drive towards truly fact-based decision making. We view Alteryx as a strategic player in the self-serve data space and look forward to working together.”

Rob Turner, EVP Marketing & Sales Adastra

The mission of this partnership is to empower customers through proven frameworks and methodologies. Adastra brings its governance and data quality expertise to Alteryx clients establishing robust governance and security practices around their self-service initiatives. Adastra and Alteryx apply rigor, stability, and repeatability to support the development of self-service analytics in a sustainable way.

“By partnering with Adastra Alteryx is able to ensure our clients are equipped with the correct modern data architecture to support their business needs. We're thrilled to present Alteryx clients combined services with Adastra to create frameworks and methodologies to build robust governance and security for their self-service data analytics initiatives.”

Barb Huelskamp, SVP Global Partners & Alliances, Alteryx

Together, Adastra and Alteryx ensure that organizations are equipped with modern data capabilities to support clean and trusted analytics to drive their business into the future.

About Adastra

Adastra transforms businesses into digital leaders. Since 2000, Adastra has been helping global organizations accelerate innovation, improve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data. By providing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Digital, and Governance services and solutions. We have a proven track record of delivering enterprise-grade solutions to Fortune 1000 and SME organizations across industries.

