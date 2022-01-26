Truveris Launches the First Member-Centric Patient Engagement Solution, oneRx™

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Truveris announced the launch of oneRx™, its innovative patient engagement solution. oneRx is the only drug price transparency solution that helps members navigate the entirety of their pharmacy benefits, integrating directly with a patient’s pharmacy insurance plan, which enables real-time, optimized drug price comparisons.

oneRx is a powerful addition to Truveris’ existing suite of industry-leading pharmacy procurement and oversight solutions. oneRx is designed to engage members with the unique pharmacy benefits plans that are procured through the Truveris Marketplace™ and that are continuously monitored with truGuard™ analytics. Together, the Truveris solutions suite delivers valuable plan data and cost-savings throughout the pharmacy benefits lifecycle.

Unlike other solutions, oneRx helps members navigate the pharmacy ecosystem, alerting employees when they need a prior authorization or when lower-cost generics or formulary medications are available. With oneRx, members can search for their prescriptions and immediately see the cost of the drug on their specific pharmacy insurance plan and what their plan covers. In addition, oneRx sources exclusive discounts and cash cards for prescriptions, empowering patients to find the best possible price for their drug and helping them make informed decisions that directly impact their health.

"Almost 50% of patients don’t fill prescriptions they need due to cost and many members don’t understand their benefits. This is especially the case with newer medications that require special handling and complex reimbursements,” said Nanette Oddo, CEO of Truveris. “oneRx is a critical resource for plan sponsors and members to make empowered decisions around health, and further enhances Truveris’ existing solutions by harnessing member-level data to help plan sponsors offer the most innovative pharmacy plans possible. With oneRx, members can now clearly understand their pharmacy insurance, discover cash savings, and navigate the next steps in their prescription journey.”

To the benefit of employers, oneRx uses data to drive member-centricity to the pharmacy plan. For large plan sponsors, these actions could potentially save organizations millions of dollars a year on prescription drug spend. In addition, with oneRx reporting, plan sponsors can track member switching behaviors, discount card utilization, and drug search trends, providing insight into potential optimizations to the plan.

For more information about oneRx, please contact info@truveris.com.

ABOUT TRUVERIS

Truveris is a leading digital health company focused on delivering truth and clarity in pharmacy. Truveris’ proprietary technology, coupled with deep pharmacy expertise, helps to build a more efficient market that maximizes choice, accessibility, and prescription drug affordability. Our solutions provide the insight and knowledge to help people lead healthier and more productive lives. For more information on our solutions, visit www.truveris.com.