Niagara University Names Toshiba Exclusive and Official Office Technology Provider

NIAGARA N.Y. & LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niagara University today names Toshiba America Business Solutions its Exclusive and Official Office Technology Provider.

Toshiba's award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers (MFPs) will produce a vast range of educational materials for Niagara University Purple Eagle students and staff. These materials include syllabi, tests and class booklets as well as large, eye-catching color materials to enhance campus-wide communications such as vibrant posters, wall clings, outdoor banners and pop-up signage spotlighting academic and athletic events on campus and off.

"We are impressed with Toshiba’s out-of-the-box thinking," says Niagara University Chief Financial and Innovation Officer Bob Morreale. "This wasn’t just about replacing copiers. By asking detailed questions regarding our previous print usage and day-to-day requirements, Toshiba provided a modern, customized print solution that meets student and faculty needs while providing significant, annual hard-cost savings to Niagara University."

Students and staff may access among the 100 Toshiba MFPs located across the private Catholic university to fulfill their print projects in an efficient, secure and sustainable manner, 24/7/365. Personalized RFID (radio frequency identification) identification badges facilitate such outcomes since only the rightful owner receives their prints. This ensures others may not mistakenly print, take or view the documents. This technology further lessens waste by eliminating abandoned prints. With this customized solution, Niagara University and Toshiba leaders are projecting as much as a 35 percent annual savings in both print costs and paper usage for the University.

"Helping Niagara University reach its budget goals while implementing advanced print technology, illustrates our mantra of delivering world-class service," says Toshiba Business Solutions President Steven Sauer. "Team Toshiba looks forward to continuing our close collaboration with the Purple Eagle community to continually deliver the elite-level materials they require to perform at their best."

Under the long-term partnership, which was brokered by Van Wagner, the multimedia rights holder for the Purple Eagles, Toshiba’s industry-recognized e-STUDIO MFPs will successfully tackle Niagara University’s myriad of document management applications for many years.

"The core value of our campus-wide division is to build strong relationships between technology providers and universities that further the growth and prosperity of the school," said Van Wagner Executive Vice President of Campus-Wide Mark Devine. "Toshiba's selection to deliver technology that enhances consistency and productivity for Niagara University students and faculty campus-wide is the definition of such a value-added partnership."

Beyond helping Niagara University students and faculty efficiently, securely and sustainably print important documents, Toshiba is collaborating with Niagara University's leadership on a campus-wide assessment to best augment and update the University's current digital signage.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) is a workplace solutions provider delivering an extensive portfolio of industry-recognized workflow and document management products for businesses of all sizes across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. TABS supports the diverse needs of today’s professionals through award-winning e‑STUDIO™ multifunction printers, label and receipt printers, digital signage, managed print services, and cloud solutions. Toshiba continuously focuses on the clients and communities it serves, is committed to sustainability and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Niagara University

Founded by the Vincentian community in 1856, Niagara University is a comprehensive institution, blending the best of a liberal arts and professional education, grounded in our values-based Catholic tradition. Its colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Hospitality and Tourism Management, and Nursing offer programs at the baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral level.

As the first Vincentian university established in the United States, Niagara prepares students for personal and professional success while emphasizing service to the community in honor of St. Vincent de Paul. Niagara’s institutional commitment to service-learning has led to its inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll for Community Service every year since its inception in 2006, and its recognition with the Carnegie Foundation’s Classification for Community Engagement.

About Van Wagner

Van Wagner is a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC that creates, advises, and sells on behalf of world-class teams, leagues, brands, properties, and colleges. An innovator in the sports and media business, Van Wagner is a global leader in high-impact broadcast visible signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and the highest levels of international soccer, sponsorships sales, college multi-media rights, and in-venue content production at the world’s biggest sporting events. www.vanwagner.com