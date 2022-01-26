TuneIn Inks Deals with Estrella Media and Grupo Fórmula

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, today announced a partnership with Estrella Media to bring their renowned Don Cheto Al Aire morning show and Regional Mexican, Norteño and Banda radio stations, anchored by Que Buena Los Angeles, to their platform. In addition, TuneIn has partnered with Grupo Fórmula, bringing best-in-class Spanish-language entertainment and news content to the platform. The new partnerships are part of TuneIn’s ongoing commitment to global growth, enabling the company to leverage and expand its inventory of best-in-class content to a new audience of Spanish-language audio streaming listeners. In addition, TuneIn will expand revenue opportunities for Estrella Media by reselling instream advertising outside of the local markets for Estrella Media’s 11 stations on the platform.

According to a recent RIAA study, revenue from online radio based Latin content grew 24% in the first half of 2021, which has helped pave the way for TuneIn’s collaborations with Estrella Media and Grupo Fórmula. By partnering with a digital solution like TuneIn, both broadcasters will have more capabilities to grow their listening numbers and revenue.

“Both Estrella Media and Grupo Fórmula are market leaders in Spanish-language entertainment and news radio content,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “We are extremely pleased to be expanding our Spanish-language offerings to a new generation of Latin radio fans and listeners around the world through the TuneIn platform. We’re also thrilled to help Estrella Media’s local stations increase monetization outside of their local markets as an added benefit of our partnership.”

“Estrella Media is committed to super-serving our audiences wherever and whenever they choose to watch or listen,” said René Santaella, EVP, Digital & Streaming, Estrella Media. “Our partnership with TuneIn amplifies our popular shows like Don Cheto Al Aire and our Regional Mexican music stations by being available for free on all streaming platforms including the rapidly growing smart speaker and auto markets. It is a great pairing of our programming expertise with TuneIn’s scale and innovative distribution.”

“We live in a hyperconnected world where we have access to much information, that’s why we need serious and trusted sources. Grupo Fórmula leads the market by sharing verified information through well-known and experienced talent who apply their knowledge and expertise to the opinions they give. We achieved our goal of ‘Keep Mexico Well Informed’ by using our multi-platform presence and adding alliances with other important organizations who can help us in moving forward. Here is where TuneIn plays an important role as it lets us reach listeners during all moments of their days,” said Isaid Mera, Digital Manager, Grupo Fórmula. “Also, this partnership with TuneIn represents an opportunity for us to amplify the reach of our content and to increase profit for our clients.”

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 100+ countries and can be found across 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose, and Tesla. Go to https://tunein.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live audio streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts, and radio from around the globe. With more than 80 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live NFL, NHL, and college sports programming, and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Estrella Media:

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network. EstrellaTV is watched in over 40 million U.S. households. They have 17 owned or operated stations and over 30 affiliated stations, as well as cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms. Of note is Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S. and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media's digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

In addition to TV, Estrella Media owns and operates 16 radio stations including the Don Cheto Radio Network, which airs on affiliated stations throughout the U.S., and features one of the most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

About Grupo Fórmula:

Fórmula is a multimedia conglomerate with over 90 years of broadcasting experience. Radio Fórmula is the leading radio group in México and their programs are broadcast on more than 120 stations in 400 markets. Fórmula also broadcasts their signal through TeleFórmula, a pay tv channel with a strong influence and presence in all of México, as well as the largest Hispanic markets in the US.

Their news site Radioformula.mx plays as a reach extender that guarantees multimedia presence for their premium video, audio and written content. Fórmula reaches millions of people daily through quality information, and that’s why Mexicans trust in this brand and consider Fórmula’s content as a serious and well respected media platform.

If you want to be well informed and know more about Fórmula visit radioformula.mx, Twitter @Radio_Formula, Facebook @RadioFormulaMX, Instagram @radioformulamx, Youtube Grupo Fórmula, Tik Tok @radio_formula.