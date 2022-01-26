Allvue Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with PitchBook

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership with PitchBook to bolster their capabilities for limited partners (“LPs”) including fund of funds, endowments, and pensions. PitchBook is the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets.

Through this partnership, Allvue’s clients will have access to PitchBook’s Private Market Benchmarks as a part of the Allvue LP Portfolio Management (“LPPM”) solution, the firm’s fully integrated platform that empowers LPs to perform front-, middle-, and back-office activities. LPs who opt to utilize the add-on LP Analytics module will be able to benchmark their alternative investment portfolios against PitchBook data, helping to streamline portfolio management.

“With the large industry shift to alternatives, LPs need holistic tools and comprehensive data to effectively manage their investments, and we are dedicated to continuously growing alongside our clients to meet their changing needs,” said Mark Heimbouch, CEO of Allvue. “This partnership with PitchBook provides significant enhancements to our LPPM solution, enabling easy, integrated access to crucial industry data for performance benchmarking and key investment decision making.”

The integration of PitchBook’s benchmark data into the LPPM solution will provide Allvue’s LP clients with access to unparalleled global private market data and analyst insights. These added resources will provide a more comprehensive picture of the alternatives markets so LPs can execute on opportunities with increased confidence and efficiency.

“LPs require a full view of financial market activity to evaluate allocation decisions, track performance and generate returns, especially as the private markets continue to grow and mature,” said Joanna McGinley, VP of PitchBook and Morningstar strategy. “Through this partnership, Allvue’s LPPM clients will have access to PitchBook’s expansive fund performance data and benchmarks, which combine comprehension, timeliness, and transparency to streamline LP workflows and help form winning investment strategies.”

This partnership further extends Allvue’s dedication to enhancing their offering and commitment to help streamline their clients’ investment processes. Last year, Allvue launched the LP Portfolio Management and Fund Performance & Portfolio Monitoring solutions to bolster their end-to-end product suite and facilitate simplified and enhanced data management.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves more than 60,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.