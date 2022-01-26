ICL Included in Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced it has been included in Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting and measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“ We’re pleased to be one of the 418 companies included in Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index and to provide greater disclosures around our gender-related practices and policies for our investors and other stakeholders,” said Ilana Fahima, chief people officer for ICL. “ As a company, ICL strives to promote equality at all of our facilities worldwide. We are also committed to ongoing transparency and to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

Disclosures from companies included in the 2022 GEI provide a wide-ranging and comprehensive look at how companies around the world are investing in women in the workplace, the supply chain and in the communities where they operate.

“ We are proud to recognize ICL for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg and founding chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “ Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Social Responsibility report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.