Cushman & Wakefield Included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“Across each of our regions and service lines, there are talented and diverse people driving Cushman & Wakefield to be an exceptional, innovative and inclusive organization. We are pleased to be part of the Bloomberg GEI for the first time, and we’re committed to continuous workforce advancement,” said Cushman & Wakefield CEO John Forrester.

“We are proud to recognize Cushman & Wakefield and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations.”

Cushman & Wakefield submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Cushman & Wakefield earned a particularly high score in the Inclusive Culture pillar for its policies that support parents and caregivers, as well as practices such as requiring unconscious bias training for managers.

“At Cushman & Wakefield, we take pride in creating a work environment that empowers women to succeed in our industry as well as supports women through our policies and benefits,” said Michelle MacKay, President and Chief Operating Officer at Cushman & Wakefield. “Our inclusion in the 2022 Bloomberg GEI is a meaningful acknowledgement of our continued progress over the years. The GEI will help us measure that progress and identify targets for improvement."

In 2021, Cushman & Wakefield was also named one of the World’s Top Female Friendly Companies and one of the Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Women’s Integrated Network (WIN) employee resource group works to develop and support the talents of women across the firm. In addition, the firm is a sponsor of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network, whose mission is to transform the commercial real estate industry by advancing women globally.

For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year’s index visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

