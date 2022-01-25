Keener Investments Acquires 318-Unit Class A Luxury Apartment in Houston Energy Corridor

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keener Investments announced today that it has acquired a 318-unit multifamily property in the Houston Energy Corridor. The property will be managed by Keener Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keener Investments.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of a premier multifamily property in the Houston Energy Corridor. The Fuse at Park Row Luxury Apartments are located within the booming West Houston area, which is a prime location for both business and leisure,” said Stephen A. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Keener Investments. “The Fuse at Park Row is a Class A, 1998-vintage multifamily property that is well positioned to benefit from both strong submarket fundamentals and our proven value-add strategy which is known as the Keener Cheeseburger.”

The Fuse is primarily composed of stucco, stone, and Hardiplank exterior apartment buildings that sit behind secured gated access. The community is on 14.5 acres and has luxury amenities such as a resort-inspired pool with cabanas, covered poolside patio area, modern fitness center with spin & yoga room, newly renovated clubhouse and business center, playground, pet park and much more.

This Fuse offers convenient access to major employment centers and attractive retail, entertainment and outdoor recreation including the Energy Corridor Business District, Downtown, City Centre, Memorial City Mall & Medical Center, the Galleria, Top Golf, and outdoor parks within walking distance. The community is situated in Katy ISD, one of the highest rated school districts in Texas (ranked #1 in Harris County).

Keener Investments has now completed over $500 million in transactions since 2016, and is continuing to actively purchase multifamily communities in Texas.

Keener Investments is a fully integrated real estate investment company located in Houston, TX. Keener Investments specializes in the acquisition and renovation of multifamily assets (apartment communities) which will benefit from our proven value-add strategy. For two consecutive years, Keener Management was named as one of the Best Places to Work Multifamily®. Keener Management was overall ranked #9 and #12 Nationally for 2020 and 2021, respectively. For Women, Keener Management ranked #1 and #2 Nationally for 2020 and 2021.

