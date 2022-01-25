US-Based Aircraft Component Repair Provider Hosts Grand Opening Ceremony for New Asia-Pacific Facility

TAOYUAN CITY, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NORDAM celebrated the completion and grand opening today of NORDAM Asia Limited, its new 5,828-square-meter aircraft component repair facility at Taoyuan International Airport. NORDAM Asia Limited is a joint venture with China Airlines, the flag carrier of Taiwan. Local government and aviation industry dignitaries joined executives from both companies for an opening ceremony, followed by a reception.

Based in the U.S. city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, independently owned NORDAM is a world leader in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of component parts for the commercial and military aviation industry. The company previously provided these services to the Asia-Pacific region from Singapore for more than 20 years. In 2017, it entered a synergetic arrangement with existing customer China Airlines to create efficiencies and share access to local resources, transitioning NORDAM’s repair facility from Singapore to Taiwan to establish NORDAM Asia Limited.

“Taiwan is well positioned geographically, and many of our customers find the new location will simplify logistics, which helps control repair costs,” NORDAM Asia Limited Chairman T. Hastings Siegfried said. He added that Taiwan has a positive industrial environment, reliable infrastructure, a good technical workforce, and a strong supply base for tooling, logistics and other key commodities.

EXECUTIVE QUOTES

FROM NORDAM

“NORDAM specializes in providing repair services and support for customers around the globe. Working together with China Airlines, we are improving access for all those in the need of repairs and support in the Asia-Pacific region to choose our unparalleled expertise as a more cost-effective option.”– T. Hastings Siegfried, NORDAM COO, MRO international divisions and NORDAM Asia Limited chairman

FROM CHINA AIRLINES

"We have aligned our shared interests to develop, build and operate a cost-effective repair hub, capitalizing on affordable Taiwanese costs and impressive infrastructure.”– Su-Chien Hsieh, China Airlines chairman

ABOUT NORDAM ASIA LIMITED

NORDAM Asia Limited is a joint venture between NORDAM and China Airlines. It provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services to China Airlines and other airline, carrier and maintenance companies in the Asia-Pacific region

The joint venture agreement was signed at the NORDAM Repair Division facility, 11200 E. Pine St. in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Monday, November 13, 2017 and will continue indefinitely

NORDAM Asia Limited is incorporated in the Republic of China (Taiwan). Physical address is No. 8, Hangqin South Road, Dayuan District, Taoyuan City 337041, Taiwan, R.O.C.​

NORDAM Asia Limited is certified by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA – Taiwan), the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA – European Union), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA – U.S.)

NORDAM COO, MRO international divisions, T. Hastings Siegfried, is NORDAM Asia Limited chairman

NORDAM Asia Limited facility is two stories and spans 4,087 square meters, including a production floor, warehouse, clean room and paint booths

NORDAM Asia Limited services include maintenance, repair and overhaul of fan and inlet cowls, flight controls, radomes, reversers and other composite or metal-bonded structures

NORDAM Asia Limited employs mechanics and technicians and also has positions in contract administration, customer service, finance, operations management, quality inspection and evaluation, and supply chain

NOTE: We have withheld revenue forecasts and other details of the new facility, including equipment types and number of employees, to preserve competitive strategy.

ABOUT NORDAM

Founded in 1969 on family values and now employing 2,500 people across multiple, strategically-located operations and customer support facilities around the world, Tulsa-based NORDAM is one of the largest independently owned aerospace companies. The firm designs, certifies and manufactures integrated propulsion systems, nacelles and thrust reversers for business jets; builds composite aircraft structures, interior shells, custom cabinetry and radomes; and manufactures aircraft transparencies, such as cabin windows, wing-tip lens assemblies and flight deck windows. NORDAM also is a major third-party provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services to the military, commercial airline and air freight markets. Learn more about NORDAM at NORDAM.com.

ABOUT CHINA AIRLINES http://www.china-airlines.com

China Airlines was established in 1959 and the CAL Group is currently operating a fleet of 110 aircraft. As one of the 19 members of the SkyTeam Alliance, China Airlines is the largest airline in Taiwan in terms of service frequency and size, with more than 12,000 employees worldwide. China Airlines offers passengers access to an extensive global network of more than 15,445 daily flights to 1,036 destinations in 170 countries. China Airlines is continuing to promote superior aviation safety as well as eco-friendly, innovative and attentive services that provide travelers with the perfect travel experience. Recent major international and domestic awards received by China Airlines include: 7/7 Safety Rating from AirlineRatings in Australia, the Taiwanese civil aviation industry’s top Golden Flyer Award, Best of the Best Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, Good Design Award from Japan, TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Major Airline Asia, and the APEX Award for Publication Excellence for the Dynasty inflight magazine. The annual China Airlines brand commercial won awards at AD Stars, 4A Creative Awards, Times Advertising Awards, and a London International Awards’ Chinese Creativity Award.