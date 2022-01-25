Hyperice Becomes the Official Recovery Technology of the Global Ironman Triathlon Series

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRONMAN today announced that Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand, have entered into a new long-term, global partnership making Hyperice the Official Recovery Technology of the Global IRONMAN® Triathlon Series. After a near 10-year successful relationship across the U.S. region between IRONMAN and Normatec, which Hyperice acquired in March 2020, Hyperice is expanding its partnership with IRONMAN to cover all global IRONMAN and IRONMAN® 70.3® events and will focus on integrating Hyperice’s full suite of technology-driven recovery products.

“Recovery is a critical piece of the athlete journey. We are thrilled to partner with Hyperice, which will give our community access to industry leading technology that will be paramount in ensuring our athletes achieve their goals,” said Matt Wikstrom, Chief Partnerships Officer for The IRONMAN Group.

Beginning this year, Hyperice will have a presence at IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events beyond the finish line with ‘Official Hyperice Recovery Zones’ to help athletes recover immediately post-race. Further, Hyperice products will be available within the official IRONMAN Merchandise stores on-site, offering athletes and spectators the opportunity to demo and purchase products.

"Competing in an IRONMAN race is a marker of success for every endurance athlete,'' says Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We have a long-time relationship with IRONMAN beginning with Normatec and now is inclusive of our full-suite of wellness products. Together we have a shared mission to help athletes compete at the highest levels."

Since its inception, Hyperice has worked closely with athletes and sports organizations in its product and technology development and has existing partnerships with major professional sports organisations and teams including the NBA, NFL, MLB, PGA TOUR, UFC, and U.S. Soccer Federation. The partnership with IRONMAN marks an important step for the brand into the endurance sports space. Together, IRONMAN and Hyperice seek to demonstrate the importance of recovery for athletes of all levels from professionals to recreational athletes, through the benefits of Hyperice’s extensive product portfolio.

For more information on IRONMAN and events in The IRONMAN Group portfolio, visit www.ironman.com. For more information on Hyperice, visit www.Hyperice.com.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf®, UTMB® World Series events including Tarawera Ultramarathon and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events including Haute Route®, and gravel racing like Gravel Epic®, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group.

About Advance

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance’s portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, 1010data and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 17,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Discovery and Reddit. For more information visit www.advance.com.