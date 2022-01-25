Bobbie Is First-Ever Infant Formula To Receive The Clean Label Project Purity Award and Certification as a Pesticide-Free Product

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bobbie, the first Organic, European-style infant formula that is manufactured in the U.S. and meets FDA requirements, announced it received the Clean Label Project Purity Award as well as certification as a Pesticide-Free product. Bobbie is the only infant formula to receive both of these awards. As the first new national formula brand to launch in six years in the U.S., Bobbie continues to set the bar as a leading organic infant formula on the market. With a focus on best-in-class ingredient suppliers like Organic Valley and manufacturing experts with 40 years of experience, Bobbie is bringing together trusted partners from farm to formula.

Since Bobbie launched in 2021, Bobbie remains committed to changing the infant formula industry ounce-by-ounce as the only mom founded and led infant formula company in the U.S. In their first year on the market, more than 20 million bottles of Bobbie have been guzzled by babies in all 50 states. Bobbie is proud to bring together top quality ingredients and partners to create an unprecedented organic, Clean Label Project certified infant formula.

“To help us feed our babies, we believe in partners who care about the earth, animals and the next generation’s health – that means no use of synthetic pesticides in the soil and milk from cows raised on pasture,” said Laura Modi, co-founder and CEO of Bobbie. “We are the only Organic infant formula with these certifications. We refuse to settle for anything less and that is why we chose to work with the best organic dairy partner on the market, Organic Valley Farms. We partner with small farmers for our smallest humans to make a big impact together.”

Formula can be the exclusive form of nourishment during a baby’s first year of life when pollutants like pesticides and heavy metals can impact brain and immune system development. Now families have a new option with increased peace of mind — which has been tested by The Clean Label Project for over 400 industrial and environmental contaminants and toxins including heavy metals, pesticides, and plastics. According to The Clean Label Project, less than two dozen baby food or infant brands have been able to make the commitment and achieve the strict CLP certification requirements.

“While infant formula is the most heavily regulated food in America when it comes to nutrition, U.S. law is largely silent on maximum levels of heavy metals when it comes to the food fed to the most vulnerable populations at this most vulnerable period of brain and immune system development. The reality is that regulation hasn't caught up with science. The Clean Label Project is actively working to change that,” said Jaclyn Bowen, MPH, MS, food safety quality and systems engineer and Executive Director of Clean Label Project. “The first 1000 days of life are critically important to the long term health and wellness of our little ones. Bobbie's new Purity Award coupled with the Pesticide Free certification is a testament to the rigor that Bobbie puts into sourcing the very best ingredients for my family and yours."

“Bobbie was brought to life by a group of disappointed moms that wanted to do better for their babies. We launched this brand during one of the most stressful times in recent history to be a parent, and we do not need the additional angst of wondering how many pesticides, heavy metals, or pollutants may be in our baby’s food or formula. We have always been about transparency since day one and we are proud to share these results and push for a cleaner CPG space for our infants,” said Modi.

As a purpose-driven company, Bobbie started with community, not commerce. They first launched Milk-Drunk, a content site providing a place for parents at the crossroads of feeding to get straightforward answers, support, and information. The Feeding Confessionals is Bobbie’s interactive safe virtual space for parents to unite, learn, and grow as every kind of feeding journey is normalized. Lastly, to put their money where their milk is, Bobbie introduced The MotherLode, a groundbreaking initiative allowing for Bobbie customers to become investors. Bobbie is available at www.hibobbie.com.

About Bobbie

Bobbie is an Organic Infant Formula company that exists to build a parenting culture of confidence, not comparison, where every parent is supported in the feeding choice that is right for them and their baby. Bobbie launched in 2021 as the only direct-to-consumer, subscription based infant formula company in the US. Bobbie is mom-founded and led and supported by a “Medical Motherboard” consisting of 11 advisors including pediatricians, dietitians, lactation consultants, doulas, nurses, OB/GYNs, scientists, and professionals who contribute their expertise to building a next-generation formula company. Bobbie was founded in 2018, is based in San Francisco, and is venture backed. For more information on Bobbie, visit www.hibobbie.com, and follow Bobbie on Instagram @bobbie.

About The Clean Label Project

Clean Label Project™ is a national nonprofit with the mission to bring truth and transparency to food and consumer product labeling. The foundation of food and consumer product safety in America is primarily focused on pathogen and microbiological contaminants. However, there is an increase in consumer, media, and academic attention being paid to the health consequences of exposure to heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers. Yet, consumers will never find this information on product labels. We are committed to changing the definition of food and consumer safety through the use of data, science, and transparency. We award brands with products that place an emphasized focus on purity and surpass the minimum regulations required by FDA. At Clean Label Project, we encourage brands to join us in becoming part of the solution to address the growing consumer concern of industrial & environmental contaminants and toxins in both food and consumer products.