Save the Date: Henry Schein Dental Presents THRIVELIVE in April 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that it plans to host its first in-person THRIVELIVE™ event at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, from April 7-9. The premier educational event of Henry Schein Dental will deliver a unique opportunity for clinicians and their teams to hear from influential thought leaders about clinical applications of dental technology and the business side of dentistry. Attendees will also have opportunities to network with peers and enjoy world-class entertainment.

THRIVELIVE 2022 is open to all dental professionals, and brings together speakers and educators from all backgrounds and treatment philosophies, as well as leading dental technologists, who will guide attendees through educational courses. During the day, this first-of-its-kind event will showcase clinical education featuring an extensive lineup of the latest technologies from a variety of leading manufacturers and allow time for customized walkthroughs at interactive booths.

As part of Henry Schein’s continued effort to create an even greater educational value for the dentist and staff, Henry Schein One’s Business of Dentistry conference is now part of THRIVELIVE. Previously hosted as a standalone event in Las Vegas for customers of Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, and Dentrix® Enterprise, the Business of Dentistry conference offered advanced product training and business development training that will now be available through breakout sessions during THRIVELIVE.

“Building on the success of last year’s THRIVELIVE virtual program, we are so excited to host this premier in-person event for our customers in Las Vegas,” said AJ Caffentzis, President, US Dental Distribution. “This world-class live education event reinforces our commitment to providing dental professionals with the knowledge and education needed to operate an efficient and high-tech dental practice. We have brought together the top industry thought leaders to help clinicians make educated decisions about their dental practice. We look forward to providing an event that delivers exceptional education, networking with like-minded peers, and fun for the whole dental team.”

To learn more about THRIVELIVE, please watch this video from Mark Hillebrandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Henry Schein, and click here to view the Company’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for this event. To register for THRIVELIVE 2022, please visit www.thrivelive2022.com.

