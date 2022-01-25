iWorQ Receives Significant Investment From Private Equity Firm Norland Capital

LOGAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iWorQ Systems, the leading provider of business-critical workflow software to cities and counties all across the US and Canada announced a significant investment from Norland Capital, a technology-focused private equity firm based in San Francisco, Sydney, and London.

iWorQ is used in nearly 2,000 city and county government departments to help manage the daily workflows of tens of thousands of government employees through a suite of web-based software applications. The software is used by Public Works Directors, Fleet and Facility Managers, Community Development Directors, Code Enforcement Officers, and many others to better engage with their citizens, save time and costs, provide transparency, as well as grow revenue streams.

“From our first conversation with Garyn and Jared, we knew that they were building a very special business for local governments,” said Mati Szeszkowski, CEO/Founder of Norland Capital and Patrick Gwyther, Managing Director of Norland Capital. “iWorQ’s product leadership, excellent company culture, and devotion to customer success create a powerful recipe for growth and we are excited to support iWorQ as the company continues to transform how local governments do business.”

“The partnership between iWorQ and Norland comes at a great time. The push to digitize many government functions has driven high demand for modern, user-friendly, cloud-based software solutions like iWorQ,” said Garyn Perrett, CEO/Founder of iWorQ.

Garyn further emphasized, “Partnering with Norland is a great step forward that enables us to solidify our legacy and further build on our leading position as the essential work-flow software platform for local governments. With the investment, iWorQ will provide an even greater amount of effort towards taking care of our customers, building our team, and expanding our product leadership.”

About iWorQ

iWorQ is the leading provider of business-critical workflow software that runs the day-to-day operations of nearly 2,000 city and county governments across all 50 states and Canada. In 2001, iWorQ was the first company to offer a SaaS solution to city and county governments. iWorQ continues to innovate for the tens of thousands of government employees that use their software today, with more than 20 highly-configurable software applications that you can access on the web and your mobile device. iWorQ helps cities and counties manage everything from permitting, planning & zoning, code enforcement, licensing, work orders, inspections, fleet and fuel tracking, pavement management, backflow prevention, stormwater management, facility management, and much more.

Using iWorQ’s software, city and county employees can better maintain their infrastructure, manage time and resources, and serve and engage citizens to keep communities vibrant and healthy, regardless of size. 100% of iWorQ’s software applications are securely hosted on AWS GovCloud. iWorQ’s dedication to customers shows through with their world-class NPS of more than 80.

For more information, please visit: https://iworq.com.

About Norland Capital

Norland Capital is the right home for Founder-led technology companies. We behave differently given our unique 10+ year long-term capital. We can help technology companies grow as we have been building and investing in technology companies for over two decades, having made our first software investment in 2000. We have invested in, supported, and helped grow some of the largest and most innovative software companies in the world, including the world’s largest enterprise software buyout ever. We are based in San Francisco, Sydney, and London and invest globally. For more information, please visit: https://norlandcapital.com