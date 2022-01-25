Obie Launches Partnership with Digital Partners, a Munich Re Company

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obie is partnering with Digital Partners, a Munich Re company, to provide a new, instant insurance offering. This partnership will provide landlords with the ability to obtain bindable insurance quotes for their investment properties within minutes.

“Providing an instant, affordable, and transparent insurance experience for landlords is at the heart of what we do at Obie,” said Ryan Letzeiser, co-founder and CEO of Obie. “Digital Partners has been at the forefront of insurtech innovation. We’re excited to partner with Digital Partners and look forward to growing together in this space.”

Digital Partners, a Munich Re company, provides digitally enabled entrepreneurs with the tools they need to develop innovative insurance experiences. Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. Digital Partners offers entirely digital, comprehensive go-to market solutions that include insurance capacity, product expertise, and data analytics.

With this partnership, landlords and investors will be able to receive rental property insurance faster using Obie’s online platform. By automating the insurance buying experience, landlords save time previously spent shopping for insurance. Now, landlords using Obie’s platform can get an instant quote and coverage.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Obie. Together we are providing a more accessible insurance offering for an underserved segment of the insurance market,” said Courtney Hill, Head of Digital Partners North America. “Obie has a proven track record of success when it comes to instant landlord insurance, and we are looking forward to partnering with them to expand their offering.”

Obie is transforming the insurance purchasing process for landlords and real estate investors. Traditional insurance buying requires time spent on the phone or via email working through the buying process. Obie’s platform lets landlords and investors receive quotes and coverage 24/7 within minutes.

About Obie

Obie is reinventing the insurance process for landlords and rental property investors. Obie makes requesting a quote and getting coverage simple, affordable, and transparent. No back-and-forth with brokers or surprise costs at signing — the way insurance buying should be. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Chicago, Obie has raised a total of $13.7 million and is backed by investors including Battery Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, FundersClub, Second Century Ventures, and MetaProp, as well as a member of the REACH Commercial portfolio. For more information, visit https://www.obierisk.com or follow Obie on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Digital Partners, a Munich Re company

Digital Partners combines the financial strength and expertise of Munich Re with 100% digital delivery and an agile mindset, to offer comprehensive go-to-market partnerships for innovative insurance experiences. Our partners bring excellence in customer engagement, technology, and brand while our support includes insurance capacity, product expertise, data, analytics, technology, execution, and operational expertise. Munich Re Digital Partners US Holding Corporation is a Delaware corporation and our carriers include Digital Advantage Insurance Company, a Rhode Island domiciled insurer.

About Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. The group consists of the reinsurance and ERGO business segments, as well as the asset management company MEAG. Munich Re is globally active and operates in all lines of the insurance business. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage – from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake through to the 2019 Pacific typhoon season. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength, which enables it to also provide coverage for extraordinary risks such as rocket launches, renewable energies or cyberattacks. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. Its tailor-made solutions and close proximity to its customers make Munich Re one of the world’s most sought-after risk partners for businesses, institutions, and private individuals.