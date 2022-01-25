Recording Academy® Announces Partnership With GLAAD to Foster LGBTQ+ Inclusion in the Music Community

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world's leading society of music creators, the Recording Academy®, has donated $150,000 to GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) media advocacy organization, to support its work to diversify the music industry and champion musicians in the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to the donation, the Recording Academy and GLAAD announced a partnership for 2022 to further promote inclusion in this space through various initiatives, including:

Editorial content spotlighting LGBTQ+ music artists on GRAMMY.com and GLAAD.org, as well as each organization's social media channels.

Support from the Recording Academy for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Sat, April 2, 2022 and New York City on Fri, May 6, 2022.

LGBTQ+-focused DEI training sessions hosted by the GLAAD Media Institute for Recording Academy elected leaders and staff to learn more about LGBTQ+ people and issues.

Participation from key GLAAD executives in the Recording Academy's DEI speakers series throughout the upcoming year.

"We're thrilled to double-down on our commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in partnership with GLAAD to inspire a culture of belonging and respect within the music industry," said Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt. "This partnership embodies our joint commitment to accelerate progress for LGBTQ+ voices and ensure that the music community is representative of the many diverse artists who contribute to and call this industry home."

"The music industry is one of the most powerful avenues for bringing cultural conversations around diversity and inclusion to the forefront," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. "Our new partnership with the Recording Academy will shape the future of LGBTQ+ inclusion in music and uplift underrepresented voices within the industry who have been overlooked for far too long."

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

ABOUT GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ+ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love.

As an organization, GLAAD works through media — including film, television, music, advertising, and more — to advance LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance. Through the GLAAD Media Institute, GLAAD consults on LGBTQ+ storylines and projects in media and Hollywood, conducts research into LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance, and offers LGBTQ+ media trainings to some of the world's largest studios, networks, music groups, brands, and other key entertainment companies. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.