Filebase and Flexify Announce Seamless Data Migration From Web2 to Web3

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Filebase, Inc., the leading provider of decentralized object storage, today announced a new integration with Flexify.IO, a multi-cloud storage virtualization and migration provider.

Flexify.IO is a storage virtualization and data migration solution helping companies to realize their multi-cloud strategy by creating a cloud-agnostic storage layer, enabling flexible data migration across clouds. The service allows its clients to migrate data in seconds from dozens of cloud providers and storage systems such as Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, Backblaze B2, Wasabi, and Google Cloud Platform. Starting today, data can now be migrated onto decentralized storage networks, thanks to this native integration with Filebase.

Filebase allows developers and enterprises to harness the power of Web3 by providing access to geo-redundant object storage that is built on top of decentralized networks. Data can be managed and transferred using an S3-Compatible API, and the Filebase platform does not require users to acquire cryptocurrency or download any special software. Decentralized storage networks take advantage of unused storage capacity from all over the world, allowing Filebase to achieve a global presence and offer an average cost savings of 85%.

“This new integration with Flexify presents a seamless migration path for Filebase customers to move their existing storage workloads onto decentralized networks.” said Joshua Noble, CEO and Co-founder of Filebase. “It is these types of integrations that will allow us to accelerate the adoption of decentralized storage within the Web3 ecosystem.”

Flexify.IO charges $0.03 per GB for migration to Filebase from most clouds.

“We have helped thousands of data owners to diversify or switch from their original cloud provider as they grow, move into new geographic markets, and seek storage diversification for strategic reasons. Now, in partnership with Filebase, we will also enable them to embrace decentralized storage,” said Sergey Kandaurov, founder of Flexify.IO.

Flexify.IO is a major provider of migration services that has allowed data owners to transfer over 20 petabytes of data and billions of objects over just the course of the last year. The service simplifies the migration process, ensuring maximum throughput, resolving errors and eliminating downtime during migration.

Filebase is natively integrated with Flexify.IO, as well as many other software tools used by developers and enterprises worldwide. These integrations enable developers to build applications that harness the privacy, security, and cost advantages of decentralized infrastructure. By integrating with Filebase, enterprises and platforms can give customers all of the benefits of Web3, without the complexity. And since Filebase is a multi-cloud platform, it makes it easy for developers to access the cloud services they want, in the decentralized cloud that best meets their needs.

Resources

About Filebase:

Filebase is the world's first object storage platform powered by multiple decentralized storage networks. Filebase helps customers save over 90% on their storage costs compared to traditional cloud providers. Additionally, Filebase's proprietary edge caching technology helps customers achieve industry-leading performance when fetching data from decentralized networks. Filebase was awarded the "Most Exciting Data Storage And Sharing Project" in HackerNoon's 2020 Noonies Awards and was a finalist in Storage Magazine's 2019 Product of the Year Awards.

About Flexify

Flexify.IO is a cloud storage virtualization and migration solution that helps customers build cloud-agnostic solutions by simplifying migration and avoiding dependency on a single cloud storage provider.