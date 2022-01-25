e.l.f. Cosmetics Commits to 100% Clean Beauty

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The concept of “clean beauty” is a hot topic in beauty today with a lot of definitions circulating in the industry. But for e.l.f. Cosmetics, it’s quite clear – all e.l.f. products – cosmetics and skincare – meet the highest standards of clean. Every formula complies with the European Union Cosmetics Regulation (EUCR) and FDA requirements.

While many of e.l.f.’s products were already clean, over the past several months the team has reformulated over 350 SKUs. There are now over 1,600 ingredients that e.l.f. does not use. Additionally, e.l.f. only formulates its cosmetics and skincare products with non-toxic ingredients that are safe, vegan and cruelty-free.

SQUEAKY CLEAN PRICING

e.l.f.’s journey to clean has never sacrificed value. “We’re committed to making clean beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face,” says Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer for e.l.f. Beauty. “Premium quality at an extraordinary value is at the heart of e.l.f.’s superpowers, and we are continuously challenging ourselves to be at the forefront of innovation with our incredible prices.”

THE DIRT ON CLEAN BEAUTY

According to Dr. David Valia, Head of Research and Development for e.l.f. Beauty, “There are a lot of misconceptions around clean beauty. One of the biggest myths is that some people think that all preservatives are bad and should not be added to clean beauty products.” Valia shared an example using phenoxyethanol, a preservative used in many cosmetics and personal care products. “Since most cosmetics are water-based and water breeds bugs, certain preservatives like phenoxyethanol are a safe and effective preservative to kill those bugs.”

Any preservatives that have been studied and found to be harmful to your health are banned from e.l.f. formulas. All e.l.f. products are formulated without parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, toluene, coal tar, lead, mercury, acrylamide and hydroquinone.

Want more dirt on e.l.f. clean standards? All fragrances follow International Fragrance Association (IFRA) standards; all colorants meet FDA and EU purity standards; and all products meet microbial challenge testing requirements to keep products fresh for the life of the product. That’s a clean bill of beauty health!

NEW! E.L.F.’S DERM-DEVELOPED PURE SKIN

e.l.f. SKIN’s latest innovation is all about clean skincare. The new dermatologist-developed Pure Skin collection is clean, vegan and cruelty-free. The collection features nourishing ingredients, including oat milk and niacinamide, that are gentle and safe for sensitive skin while keeping skin looking and feeling healthy. Pure Skin is also fragrance-free, and like all e.l.f. Skin products, formulated without parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

Indulge your s-e.l.f. in these three simple steps to beautiful skin:

Step 1: Cleanse . Pure Skin Cleanser is a non-foaming cleanser that gently cleanses with a clean formulation. It features oat milk, allantoin and niacinamide. $9.

. Pure Skin Cleanser is a non-foaming cleanser that gently cleanses with a clean formulation. It features oat milk, allantoin and niacinamide. $9. Step 2: Tone. Pure Skin Toner contains oat milk, aloe juice and niacinamide to nourish, moisturize and calm the skin. $9.

Pure Skin Toner contains oat milk, aloe juice and niacinamide to nourish, moisturize and calm the skin. $9. Step 3: Moisturize. The non-comedogenic Pure Skin Moisturizer contains oat milk and niacinamide. It nourishes and hydrates for soft, healthy-looking skin. $9.

“We’re so proud of the progress we’re making on clean beauty and Pure Skin is the next step in the journey,” added Marchisotto. “As with everything in the e.l.f. family, this collection will be held to the strictest clean standards and to delivering extraordinary quality and value.”

Pure Skin is available on elfcosmetics.com and at leading retailers across the U.S. including Target, Walmart and ULTA Beauty both in-stores and online.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and ULTA Beauty, and has a growing international presence including at Boots, Superdrug and Douglas. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com.