World Wide Technology Announces Partnership with PGA TOUR Golfer Keith Mitchell

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced a partnership with PGA TOUR player Keith Mitchell.

As part of the sponsorship, Mitchell, an up-and-coming talent who captured the attention of the golf world in 2019 with his dramatic win in the Honda Classic, will wear the WWT logo on his shirt at all PGA TOUR events, starting with the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego this week.

“Keith’s approach on the course aligns with our companywide culture in terms of innovation, grit and precision in the pursuit of success,” said Matt Horner, Executive Vice President at WWT. “We’re impressed with his progress, passion and dedication while also being a role model for young golfers. We look forward to partnering with Keith while serving our clients and partners through all the PGA TOUR and the game of golf has to offer.”

Throughout the multi-year relationship, Mitchell will participate in WWT’s client and partner events and marketing campaigns while serving as an ambassador for the brand. WWT clients and partners will enjoy benefits that include unique access to PGA TOUR events that Mitchell is playing in. Mitchell will also play in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba this November.

“I am humbled and honored to partner with World Wide Technology and represent the brand values that we share,” Mitchell said. “I admire the company’s dedication to innovation and providing a brighter future for all. Personally, as a newer addition to the PGA TOUR and community, I hope to have a large impact on the future of the golf industry, and the support of World Wide Technology will certainly be a difference-maker in helping me to achieve that goal.”

Mitchell proved to be a hardworking and dedicated competitor when he secured his PGA TOUR card in 2016. Just three years later in March 2019, Mitchell earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Honda Classic, edging Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler by one stroke each, thanks to a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the tournament.

WWT’s partnership with Mitchell complements the company’s sponsorship of other professional golfers, including Billy Andrade, Graeme McDowell and Harold Varner III. WWT is also title sponsor of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, as well as the APGA Tour’s Pro Golf Association Player Development Program.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $13.4 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its 4 million square feet of global warehousing, distribution and integration space. With over 7,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 10 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership for diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities. Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide. The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories outside the United States (96 international members). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as nonprofit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion. Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.