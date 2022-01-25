FTK Awarded Contract for Renowned Lennox House Rehab

ALLEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FTK Construction Services is pleased to announce the project award for Lennox House Apartments, located at 110 NW 2nd Street, Grand Prairie, Texas 75050. Lennox House is a 9% LIHTC, 40-unit affordable housing property for 62+ year old seniors, owned and operated by National Church Residences. The value of the contract is $3,387,288. Other project partners are KeyBank as the lender and Alliance Architecture of Indiana.

Lennox House has held a significant position in Grand Prairie history, first opening as the Lennox Hotel in 1951. It was a “hotspot” hotel for a multitude of social gatherings in the City of Grand Prairie through the years, then moving on to house the YMCA and a church. National Church Residences took over the property and renovated it in 1992, thereby providing 40 affordable apartments for senior citizens. Now, National Church Residences is once again renovating the property with FTK as the General Contractor.

FTK will be performing extensive updates, including new roofs, exterior doors, new windows, parking lot re-striping and repairs, new accessible pathways, new property signage and new property lighting. Interior improvements include new cabinets, countertops, plumbing fixtures, flooring, interior paint, new appliances and more.

CEO Jim Goodman shared, “We’re very happy to once again be working with National Church Residences on another project. They are a great project partner, and we look forward to delivering outstanding results for the Lennox House project.”

“We are excited to preserve critical affordable housing for seniors in the heart of downtown Grand Prairie,” said Tracey Fine, Director, Housing Development for National Church Residences.

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a full-service construction company, with three divisions of Multifamily expertise: Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) projects, Multifamily Renovations and Disaster Services/Insurance related property damage restoration. FTK is a nationwide General Contractor with projects completed in 33 states to date. FTK continues to ensure that all our project protocols comply with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for preventing person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 as well as all emergency state and federal executive orders. To learn more, visit our website at ftkconstructionservices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About National Church Residences

National Church Residences serves more than 42,000 seniors through its array of housing and health care services. The not-for-profit organization is driven by a vision of advancing better living for all seniors, enabling them to remain home for life. With 340 communities in 25 states, it is the nation’s largest not-for-profit provider of affordable senior housing and the largest manager of service coordinators. The organization also offers residential senior communities, home and community-based services, as well as permanent supportive housing for the formerly homeless and disabled. For more information, visit us at NationalChurchResidences.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.