ASC X9 Signs Eight New Member Organizations

ANNAPOLIS, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc. (X9) has announced a number of new members from a variety of sectors. X9, a non-profit organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is a leader in developing and maintaining worldwide financial services standards.

The new members include:

Arvest Bank

BankVOD

FirstBank

Nimbus-T

SteinTech LLC

Valley Bank

Wolters Kluwer

Zions Bank

"We're pleased to welcome our newest members, and we're gratified to see that X9 participation is valued by organizations from these different areas," said X9 Executive Director Steve Stevens. "Such diversity among our membership helps to ensure that the results of our collaborative efforts are applicable across industries, as well as providing a valuable range of expertise. I look forward to engaging with our newest participants to further our mutual goals."

X9 provides an open, transparent and supportive environment for volunteer member representatives to create standards that improve payments and protect financial information both in the United States and internationally. X9 working groups also research and develop reports on important topics.

Recent focus areas for X9 work include:

ISO 20022 messaging standard, through X9's U.S. TAG for ISO TC68/SC9

Faster, mobile and EBT payments

Post-quantum computing security and industry readiness

QR Code authentication (faster payments)

PCI Security Standards Council PINs

Cloud-based security for financial services

Data breach prevention and notification

Legal order processing

Sunrise/Sunset dates for financial algorithms

PKI certificates for the financial industry

Crypto-currency and blockchain technology

X9 membership is open to any interested organization. Four membership categories are available to suit the needs of small and large companies. Top membership levels include extra privileges and responsibilities that can be important to leading organizations.

About the Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc.

The Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc. is a non-profit organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to develop and maintain national and – through ISO -- international standards for the financial services industry. The subjects of X9's standards include: retail, mobile and business payments; corporate treasury functions; blockchain technology; processing of electronic legal orders issued to financial institutions; tracking of financial transactions and instruments; financial transaction messaging (ISO 8583 and ISO 20022); quantum computing; PKI; checks; cloud; data breach notification and more.

X9 acts as the U.S. Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for ISO TC68 (Financial), TC321 (E-Commerce) and TC322 (Sustainable Finance) and performs the secretariat functions for ISO TC68. Please visit our website (www.x9.org) for more information.

