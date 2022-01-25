Alida Brings New Platform Capabilities in Winter 2022 Product Release

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a visionary leader in CXM software, delivered its Winter 2022 Product Release, bringing new capabilities in customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), product experience (PX), and brand experience (BX). New features within the Alida TXM Platform include online reviews with Alida Social, dynamic targeting with Alida Touchpoint, AI-driven Text Analytics and Dashboards, Organizational Hierarchy reporting, and Integrated Sample Management.

“Today’s release further solidifies Alida as a market-leading Customer Experience Management (CXM) cloud and continues to push our aggressive growth momentum,” said Riaz Raihan, President of Products & Engineering at Alida. “With our platform’s advanced capabilities, clients have access to the most innovative and powerful ways to listen, analyze, and act on customer and employee feedback.”

The Winter 2022 product release enhancements provide customers with the ability to:

Holistically ingest indirect customer feedback by monitoring social reviews

Have complete visibility on customer reviews from 100+ online sites all on one platform using Alida Social

Maintain brand reputation by responding consistently to reviews on all locations

Gain insights and compare the organization’s performance on different locations using the location reviews dashboard

Take automatic actions on location reviews by integrating with Alida Actions, distribute review insights cross-functionally, and view analytics and customer sentiments

Gather more powerful insights from survey data

Increase participant engagement by personalizing your respondent experience and tailoring questions to reflect a customer’s choice

Ensure consistency in respondent experience across all devices by presenting single choice and multiple choice matrix questions in the form of a carousel

Aggregate data across multiple surveys to glean powerful insights from customer data

Understand how customer satisfaction or NPS differs between different segments by analyzing survey responses to those questions across multiple surveys

Map evolution of customer sentiment over time by merging responses with shared attributes across different surveys

Target Alida Touchpoint activities to specific customer segments

Target Alida Touchpoint microsurvey activities to different audience segments based on specific attributes, such as gender, location, role, most recent interaction with your brand, last purchased product, etc

Improve engagement by presenting the right question to the right audience and using this contextual data to take relevant actions

Collect insights from customer segments to learn more about them without burdening all audiences

Manage data visibility for all users with org-hierarchy role-based dashboards

With org-hierarchy role-based access, control what data a user can view on a dashboard with the use of data-restrictions coupled with SSO

Supports hierarchies based on regions, locations, geographies, or organizational departments

Obtain all permissions associated with the role’s position in the hierarchy, reducing admin effort and ensuring users always have data access permissions aligned with their role

Leverage AI-infused Text Analytics and Dashboards

Process open-ended and unstructured data through Alida’s powerful Text Analytics engine

Quickly evaluate large amounts of unstructured data to identify key phrases and perform taxonomy-based categorization of this data

Analyze all open-ended data from multiple sources in one centralized platform

Embed these customer insights into the organization’s decision-making with an easy-to-customize and easy-to-share text analytics dashboard

Strengthen Privacy and Consent with enhancements to Member Hubs

Customize the messaging in the cookie popup in Member Hubs to reflect brand and privacy guidelines

Provide members complete visibility and control over how information about them is being shared to other members

Use Alida Mobile App enhancements for an improved User Experience

Customize what notifications are received and their frequency with enhancements to Mobile push notifications

Sort and filter activities to make the mobile experience as seamless as the desktop experience

Enjoy improved user experience for the Mobile NPS Dashboards.

Collect feedback from outside the customer base

Collect feedback from customers not currently represented in the customer base with Alida’s sample management capabilities

Take advantage of integrated workflows between Alida Surveys and leading third party sample providers for the acquisition of and feedback collection from non-captive respondents

Save time and resources by using Alida Professional Services to manage the procurement, implementation, and program management

Coming Soon: Conduct qualitative research using Video In-Depth-Interviews (IDI)

Alida will be expanding its qualitative capabilities with an integrated Video IDI solution. With Video IDI, you can segment and schedule panelists, prepare for and conduct live video interviews (individual or group), run detailed analyses with transcript text analysis and even share showreel clips for compelling presentations. Alida Video IDI is an effective way to reveal actionable insights that help you build truly exceptional customer experiences.

For more information on Alida’s products and how they can help your organization uncover and action your customers’ truth, visit www.alida.com/products.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J. Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.